TowneBank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

SUFFOLK, Va., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $55.80 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, compared to $34.61 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.



"Towne delivered another strong financial performance for the quarter with solid contributions across each of our business segments. Continued improvements in economic conditions led to an increase of nearly $50 million, or 16%, in total revenues. In fact, CNBC recently recognized Virginia and North Carolina as the #1 and #2 top states, respectively, in our country for doing business. As our economy continues to normalize, our Company is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities to drive future growth," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for Second Quarter 2021 Compared to Second Quarter 2020:

Total revenues were $167.32 million, an increase of $4.67 million, or 2.87%.

Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues (non-GAAP) were $59.73 million, a decrease of $9.29 million, or 13.46%.

Loans held for investment were $9.42 billion, a decrease of $0.38 billion, or 3.86%, from June 30, 2020, and $0.31 billion, or 3.19%, from March 31, 2021. Excluding the decline in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), loans held for investment increased $186.81 million, or 2.14%, compared to June 30, 2020, and $62.46 million, or 2.84%, on an annualized basis from the linked quarter. Total loans at June 30, 2021, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2021 included $0.52 billion, $1.09 billion, and $0.90 billion, respectively, of PPP loans.

Total deposits were $12.96 billion, an increase of $1.70 billion, or 15.09%, compared to prior year and $0.82 billion, or 27.26% on an annualized basis, from March 31, 2021.

Noninterest bearing deposits increased by 24.06%, to $5.24 billion, representing 40.44% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest bearing deposits increased 8.31%, or 33.34%, on an annualized basis.

Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 12.31% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 17.57% (non-GAAP).

Net interest margin for the quarter was 2.92% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.94%.

Nonperforming assets were $15.22 million, or 0.10% of total assets, compared to $29.25 million, or 0.19%, at June 30, 2020, primarily due to the sale of several OREO properties.

Effective tax rate of 20.03% in the quarter compared to 17.74% in second quarter 2020.

"We were pleased to deliver more than $62 million in core loan growth, excluding PPP, during the quarter. Strong credit performance and continued reductions in loan deferrals coupled with an improving economic forecast led to a modest release in loan loss reserves. Looking ahead, as liquidity continues to build we would expect continued pressure on our net interest margins, highlighting the importance of our fee-based business lines and diversified business model," stated J. Morgan Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income Compared to Second Quarter 2020:

Net interest income was $101.14 million compared to $93.27 million at June 30, 2020.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.94%, including purchase accounting accretion of 5 basis points and PPP interest and fees of 10 basis points, compared to 2.87%, including purchase accounting accretion of 8 basis points and a 16 basis point decline in interest and fees related to PPP, for second quarter 2020.

On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 4.24%, represented 69.02% of earning assets at June 30, 2021 compared to a yield of 4.29% and 73.10% of earning assets in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding PPP loans, loan yields were 4.15% in second quarter 2021 compared to 4.42% in second quarter 2020.

Interest and fee income on PPP loans was $10.02 million in second quarter 2021, compared to $11.63 million in the linked quarter, and $5.81 million in second quarter 2020.

Total cost of deposits decreased to 0.23% from 0.58% at June 30, 2020.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $13.92 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $13.16 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of 5.74%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $8.07 billion, a decrease of $0.57 billion from prior year.

Interest expense on the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") PPP lending facility was $0.12 million in second quarter 2021, compared to $0.16 million in the linked quarter, and $0.54 million in second quarter 2020. The Company repaid the entire balance of the facility during second quarter 2021.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

The quarterly provision for credit losses for on-balance-sheet loans was a benefit of $8.09 million compared to a provision expense of $25.99 million one year ago and a benefit of $3.41 million in the linked quarter. The second quarter 2021 included a release in the allowance for credit losses of $7.95 million that was driven by a combination of net recoveries, reduction in loans deferred under the CARES Act, and improvements in the economic forecast, offset by modest core loan growth.

Net loan recoveries were $0.14 million compared to net recoveries of $0.10 million one year prior and net charge-offs of $0.67 million in the linked quarter. The ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was (0.01)% in second quarter 2021, 0.00% in 2020, and 0.03% in the linked quarter.

The provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet commitments was a benefit of $1.89 million compared to a provision expense of $1.08 million in the second quarter of 2020, and a benefit of $0.48 million in the linked quarter.

The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.15% of total loans compared to 1.19% at March 31, 2021 and 0.92% at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which are fully government guaranteed, the allowance for credit losses (non-GAAP) was 1.22%, compared to 1.31% at March 31, 2021 and 1.04% at June 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 9.67 times nonperforming loans compared to 9.09 times at March 31, 2021 and 5.34 times at June 30, 2020.

Expected loss estimates are subject to change based on continuing review of models and assumptions, portfolio performance, changes in forecasted macroeconomic conditions and loan mix, which could result in material changes to the reserve in future periods.

Quarterly Noninterest Income Compared to Second Quarter 2020:

Total noninterest income was $66.18 million compared to $69.38 million in 2020, a decrease of $3.21 million, or 4.62%. Residential mortgage banking income decreased $4.19 million, investment income increased $0.88 million, insurance commissions and other title fees increased $0.72 million, and real estate brokerage and property management income increased $0.20 million. Also included in noninterest income are net gains on investment securities of $0.25 million as compared to net gains of $2.93 million in the prior year.

Residential mortgage banking recorded income of $25.52 million compared to $29.72 million in second quarter 2020. Loan volume in the current quarter was $1.45 billion, with purchase activity comprising 76.95% of that volume, compared to volume in second quarter 2020 of $1.47 billion, with purchase activity comprising 51.26%. Offsetting this 1.36% decline in volume between quarters, margins improved 47 basis points. The primary driver of the decline in income between quarters was the income statement impact of a net loss on derivative instruments of $7.88 million, including a loss on interest rate-locks of $4.76 million, compared to a net gain on derivative instruments of $6.43 million, including a gain on interest rate-locks of $3.51 million in second quarter 2020.

In the quarterly comparison, margins on residential mortgages declined 37 basis points from the linked quarter after peaking in December 2020. Management expects margin compression to continue through the end of the year.

Total Insurance segment revenue increased $1.03 million, or 4.93% to $21.90 million in second quarter 2021 compared to 2020. The Company acquired a property and casualty insurance agency in December 2020, which brought in $0.53 million in additional revenue in second quarter 2021. The new agency revenues, combined with organic growth, outpaced the impact of the reduction in revenues due to the sale of its travel insurance joint venture in third quarter 2020, which contributed revenue of $0.86 million in second quarter 2020.

Property management fee revenue decreased 12.69%, or $1.03 million, to $7.09 million compared to second quarter 2020. The earnings streams between years has been impacted by the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which put travel at a standstill in first quarter 2020 and resulted in heavier reservation activities in second quarter 2020. Due to record first quarter 2021 reservations, occupancy levels are currently at near-maximum and year-to-date reservation income is $9.38 million, or 71.08% ahead of 2020.

The Company acquired Venture Resorts, the largest cabin rental company in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, in July 2021. Based on the timing of this acquisition, management does not expect the impact to earnings for the remainder of 2021 to be material.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense Compared to Second Quarter 2020:

Total noninterest expense was $105.39 million compared to $91.03 million in 2020, an increase of $14.37 million, or 15.79%. The higher level of expenses were attributable to increases in salary and benefits expense of $4.44 million, and production or performance related items such as advertising and marketing expense of $1.27 million, software expense of $1.0 million, charitable contributions of $3.43 million, and data processing expense of $0.70 million.

The quarterly increase in salaries and benefits was primarily driven by across-the-board cost of living increases in the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expenses across most major categories have increased compared to 2020, due to the pandemic impact in the prior year, and have begun to normalize in 2021.

Higher credit card fees on vacation property reservation activities drove the increase in data processing expense, while increased costs associated with our core banking platform resulted in higher software expenses.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total assets were $15.80 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $0.72 billion, or 4.80%, compared to $15.08 billion at March 31, 2021. Total assets increased $0.22 billion, or 1.44%, from $15.58 billion at June 30, 2020. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by higher liquidity levels and loans held for investment tied to PPP lending activities.

Loans held for investment decreased $0.38 billion, or 3.86%, compared to prior year and $0.31 billion, or 3.19%, compared the linked quarter. Excluding PPP loans of $0.52 billion in second quarter 2021, $1.09 billion in second quarter 2020, and $0.90 billion in the linked quarter, loans held for investment increased $186.81 million, or 2.14%, compared to prior year, and $62.46 million, or 0.71%, compared to March 31, 2021, or 2.84% on an annualized basis.

Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, were $8.85 billion in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $19.19 million, or 0.22% compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, average loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased 0.79%, or $68.96 million, 3.15% on an annualized basis.

Unamortized fee income related to PPP loans was $14.33 million at June 30, 2021.

Mortgage loans held for sale decreased $55.92 million, or 9.16%, compared to the prior year and $28.46 million, or 4.88%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total deposits increased $1.70 billion, or 15.09%, compared to the prior year and $0.82 billion, or 6.80%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total borrowings decreased $1.74 billion, or 74.65%, from prior year and $0.17 billion, or 22.02%, compared to the linked quarter.

Investment Securities:

Total investment securities were $1.49 billion compared to $1.46 billion at March 31, 2021 and $1.36 billion at June 30, 2020. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at June 30, 2021 was 4.3 years. The carrying value of the AFS debt securities portfolio included $42.18 million, $59.89 million, and $28.12 million in net unrealized gains at June 30, 2021, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Loans and Asset Quality:

Total loans held for investment were $9.42 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $9.73 billion at March 31, 2021 and $9.80 billion at June 30, 2020.

Nonperforming assets were $15.22 million, or 0.10% of total assets, compared to $29.25 million, or 0.19%, at June 30, 2020.

Nonperforming loans were 0.12% of period end loans compared to 0.17% at June 30, 2020.

Foreclosed property decreased to $4.04 million from $12.32 million at June 30, 2020.

At June 30, 2021, we had $61.02 million in loan modifications made in accordance with section 4013 of the CARES Act, a decline of $1.92 billion, or 96.92%, from a reported peak of $1.98 billion at April 30, 2020.

Deposits and Borrowings:

Total deposits were $12.96 billion compared to $12.14 billion at March 31, 2021 and $11.26 billion at June 30, 2020.

Total loans to deposits were 72.69% compared to 80.19% at March 31, 2021 and 87.01% at June 30, 2020.

Non-interest bearing deposits were 40.44% of total deposits at June 30, 2021 compared to 39.87% at March 31, 2021 and 37.52% at June 30, 2020.

Total borrowings were $0.59 billion compared to $0.76 billion at March 31, 2021 and $2.33 billion at June 30, 2020.

Capital:

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.42%.

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.44%.

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.57%.

Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.76%.

Book value per common share was $25.51 compared to $24.78 at March 31, 2021 and $23.50 at June 30, 2020.

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $18.70 compared to $17.94 at March 31, 2021 and $16.68 at June 30, 2020.

About TowneBank:

Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a mission of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Today, TowneBank operates over 40 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $15.80 billion as of June 30, 2021, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP disclosures are included as tables at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, are based on current expectations, and involve a number of assumptions. These include statements regarding TowneBank’s future economic performance, financial condition, prospects, growth, strategies and expectations, and objectives of management, and are generally identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” or “project” or similar expressions. TowneBank intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are subject to assumptions that are subject to change. TowneBank’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements and such differences may be material. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated efforts to limit its spread; competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect TowneBank’s business; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses TowneBank has acquired may be greater than expected; expected revenue growth or cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; TowneBank’s competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; changes in the local economy with regard to TowneBank’s market areas; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. TowneBank undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TOWNEBANK

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Income and Performance Ratios: Total Revenue $ 167,321 $ 182,509 $ 171,848 $ 192,135 $ 162,656 Net income 58,002 72,631 53,891 50,715 37,222 Net income available to common shareholders 55,803 68,995 50,082 34,464 34,605 Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues (non-GAAP) 59,728 81,547 62,107 73,903 69,014 Net income per common share - diluted 0.77 0.95 0.69 0.48 0.48 Book value per common share 25.51 24.78 24.31 23.83 23.50 Book value per common share - tangible (non-GAAP) 18.70 17.94 17.46 17.06 16.68 Return on average assets 1.48 % 1.92 % 1.35 % 0.89 % 0.97 % Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP) 1.59 % 2.05 % 1.46 % 0.97 % 1.07 % Return on average equity 12.21 % 15.56 % 11.26 % 7.85 % 8.18 % Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 17.38 % 22.19 % 16.28 % 11.66 % 12.32 % Return on average common equity 12.31 % 15.70 % 11.36 % 7.91 % 8.24 % Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 17.57 % 22.45 % 16.48 % 11.79 % 12.44 % Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 39.55 % 45.21 % 41.45 % 49.64 % 42.66 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (1): Common equity tier 1 12.42 % 12.15 % 11.87 % 11.75 % 11.54 % Tier 1 12.57 % 12.30 % 12.04 % 11.91 % 11.67 % Total 15.76 % 15.59 % 15.42 % 15.35 % 14.91 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.44 % 9.54 % 8.99 % 8.89 % 9.05 % Asset Quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 9.67x 9.09x 10.74x 7.31x 5.34x Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.25 % 1.22 % 0.92 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.22 % 1.31 % 1.37 % 1.37 % 1.04 % Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.17 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.19 % 0.19 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) (0.01 )% 0.03 % — % (0.01 )% — % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (137 ) $ 669 $ 109 $ (328 ) $ (102 ) Nonperforming loans $ 11,178 $ 12,768 $ 11,188 $ 16,295 $ 16,935 Former bank premises — 750 750 750 — Foreclosed property 4,041 3,748 4,276 11,695 12,315 Total nonperforming assets $ 15,219 $ 17,266 $ 16,214 $ 28,740 $ 29,250 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 1,584 $ 108 $ 528 $ 19 $ 464 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 108,130 $ 116,077 $ 120,157 $ 119,058 $ 90,467 Mortgage Banking: Loans originated, mortgage $ 1,050,663 $ 1,187,595 $ 1,257,963 $ 1,292,801 $ 1,116,782 Loans originated, joint venture 403,864 417,177 429,848 498,100 357,815 Total loans originated $ 1,454,527 $ 1,604,772 $ 1,687,811 $ 1,790,901 $ 1,474,597 Number of loans originated 4,514 5,164 5,481 5,817 4,818 Number of originators 222 229 228 224 216 Purchase % 76.95 % 53.45 % 59.76 % 61.21 % 51.26 % Loans sold $ 1,485,057 $ 1,601,480 $ 1,845,926 $ 1,833,590 $ 1,398,649 Rate lock asset $ 7,760 $ 12,522 $ 11,781 $ 10,480 $ 7,202 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.64 % 4.01 % 4.02 % 3.65 % 3.17 % Other Ratios: Net interest margin 2.92 % 3.04 % 2.97 % 2.70 % 2.85 % Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP) 2.94 % 3.06 % 2.98 % 2.72 % 2.87 % Average earning assets/total average assets 91.89 % 91.47 % 91.59 % 92.09 % 91.33 % Average loans/average deposits 78.22 % 82.71 % 83.42 % 86.29 % 91.81 % Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 40.21 % 38.39 % 39.61 % 37.76 % 36.52 % Period end equity/period end total assets 11.83 % 12.04 % 12.20 % 11.82 % 11.05 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 61.46 % 52.11 % 60.02 % 57.36 % 55.17 % (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary





TOWNEBANK

Selected Data (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Investment Securities % Change

Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 21 vs. Q2 21 vs. Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2021 2020 2021 Q2 20 Q1 21 U.S. agency securities $ 206,151 $ 118,176 $ 201,787 74.44 % 2.16 % U.S. Treasury notes 1,013 1,010 1,019 0.30 % (0.59 )% Municipal securities 334,633 313,322 334,751 6.80 % (0.04 )% Trust preferred and other corporate securities 31,680 59,598 31,241 (46.84 )% 1.41 % Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 881,078 774,658 849,418 13.74 % 3.73 % Allowance for credit losses (134 ) (140 ) (210 ) (4.29 )% (36.19 )% Total $ 1,454,421 $ 1,266,624 $ 1,418,006 14.83 % 2.57 % Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 65,152 $ 61,559 $ 38,751 5.84 % 68.13 % Total gross unrealized losses (22,968 ) (1,674 ) (10,632 ) 1,272.04 % 116.03 % Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities $ 42,184 $ 59,885 $ 28,119 (29.56 )% 50.02 % Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost Trust preferred corporate securities $ 2,297 $ 2,345 $ 2,309 (2.05 )% (0.52 )% Municipal securities 5,053 28,854 5,032 (82.49 )% 0.42 % Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 8,039 10,395 8,639 (22.66 )% (6.95 )% Allowance for credit losses (97 ) (121 ) (97 ) (19.83 )% — Total $ 15,292 $ 41,473 $ 15,883 (63.13 )% (3.72 )% Gross unrealized gains (losses) not reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 1,708 $ 1,980 $ 1,598 (13.74 )% 6.88 % Total gross unrealized losses — — — — — Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities $ 1,708 $ 1,980 $ 1,598 (13.74 )% 6.88 % Loans Held For Investment (1) % Change

Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 21 vs. Q2 21 vs. 2021 2020 2021 Q2 20 Q1 21 Real estate - construction and development $ 1,029,811 $ 1,178,832 $ 1,031,267 (12.64 )% (0.14 )% Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,445,328 1,383,294 1,439,412 4.48 % 0.41 % Commercial real estate - non owner occupied 2,597,405 2,332,447 2,477,315 11.36 % 4.85 % Real estate - multifamily 343,764 277,947 360,125 23.68 % (4.54 )% Residential 1-4 family 1,166,898 1,227,961 1,173,761 (4.97 )% (0.58 )% HELOC 390,726 442,569 400,314 (11.71 )% (2.40 )% Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,529,788 2,156,428 2,005,558 (29.06 )% (23.72 )% Government 479,664 346,734 398,579 38.34 % 20.34 % Indirect 310,492 270,321 278,567 14.86 % 11.46 % Consumer loans and other 129,702 185,356 169,685 (30.03 )% (23.56 )% Total $ 9,423,578 $ 9,801,889 $ 9,734,583 (3.86 )% (3.19 )% (1) Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling $0.52 billion, $1.09 billion, and $0.90 billion, primarily in C&I, are included in Q2 2021, Q2 2020, and Q1 2021, respectively. Deposits % Change

Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 21 vs. Q2 21 vs. 2021 2020 2021 Q2 20 Q1 21 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,243,074 $ 4,226,208 $ 4,840,678 24.06 % 8.31 % Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 5,373,146 4,223,391 5,062,461 27.22 % 6.14 % Savings 349,552 298,673 342,554 17.04 % 2.04 % Certificates of deposits 1,998,828 2,516,666 1,893,951 (20.58 )% 5.54 % Total $ 12,964,600 $ 11,264,938 $ 12,139,644 15.09 % 6.80 %





TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs), excluding nonaccrual loans (1) $ 9,604,805 $ 101,490 4.24 % $ 9,647,129 $ 101,960 4.29 % $ 9,619,931 $ 102,656 4.29 % Taxable investment securities 1,351,922 6,476 1.92 % 1,303,535 6,604 2.03 % 1,198,776 7,367 2.46 % Tax-exempt investment securities 128,094 434 1.36 % 139,859 542 1.55 % 147,489 836 2.27 % Total securities 1,480,016 6,910 1.87 % 1,443,394 7,146 1.98 % 1,346,265 8,203 2.44 % Interest-bearing deposits 2,327,310 619 0.11 % 1,715,110 416 0.10 % 1,729,140 433 0.10 % Loans held for sale 503,706 3,711 2.95 % 536,997 3,361 2.50 % 464,796 3,811 3.28 % Total earning assets 13,915,837 112,730 3.25 % 13,342,630 112,883 3.44 % 13,160,132 115,103 3.52 % Less: allowance for credit losses (116,025

) (120,934

) (69,451

) Total nonearning assets 1,344,076 1,370,720 1,318,787 Total assets $ 15,143,888 $ 14,592,416 $ 14,409,468 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 5,179,907 $ 2,004 0.16 % $ 4,904,885 $ 2,075 0.17 % $ 3,857,757 $ 2,491 0.26 % Savings 346,177 528 0.61 % 332,006 522 0.64 % 290,201 554 0.77 % Certificates of deposit 1,816,283 4,612 1.02 % 1,959,225 5,951 1.23 % 2,503,648 12,027 1.93 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,342,367 7,144 0.39 % 7,196,116 8,548 0.48 % 6,651,606 15,072 0.91 % Borrowings 476,122 565 0.47 % 562,451 822 0.58 % 1,741,832 3,238 0.74 % Subordinated debt, net 249,260 2,962 4.75 % 249,114 2,930 4.70 % 248,660 2,962 4.76 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,067,749 10,671 0.53 % 8,007,681 12,300 0.62 % 8,642,098 21,272 0.99 % Demand deposits 4,937,754 4,483,444 3,826,439 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 304,793 303,524 239,154 Total liabilities 13,310,296 12,794,649 12,707,691 Shareholders’ equity 1,833,592 1,797,767 1,701,777 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,143,888 $ 14,592,416 $ 14,409,468 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 102,059 $ 100,583 $ 93,831 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (915

) (593

) (557

) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 101,144 $ 99,990 $ 93,274 Interest rate spread (2)(3) 2.72 % 2.81 % 2.53 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 0.31 % 0.37 % 0.65 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4) 2.94 % 3.06 % 2.87 % Total cost of deposits 0.23 % 0.30 % 0.58 %





(1) June 30, 2021, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2021 includes average PPP balances of $0.77 billion, $0.81 billion and $0.88 billion, and related interest and fee income of $10.02 million, $5.81 million, and $11.29 million, respectively. (2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent. (4) Non-GAAP.





TOWNEBANK

Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended June 30,

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

2021 Compared with 2020

Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Increase Change Due to Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate (Decrease) Rate Volume Assets: Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs), excluding nonaccrual loans (1) $ 9,625,850 $ 203,451 4.26 % $ 9,085,074 $ 203,221 4.50 % $ 230 $ (11,198 ) $ 11,427 Taxable investment securities 1,327,862 13,080 1.97 % 1,277,593 16,578 2.60 % (3,498

) (4,128

) 630 Tax-exempt investment securities 133,944 976 1.46 % 137,846 1,698 2.46 % (722

) (675

) (47

) Total securities 1,461,806 14,056 1.92 % 1,415,439 18,276 2.58 % (4,220

) (4,803

) 583 Interest-bearing deposits 2,022,901 1,035 0.10 % 472,589 1,535 0.65 % (500

) (2,153

) 1,653 Loans held for sale 520,260 7,072 2.72 % 398,933 6,799 3.41 % 273 (1,543

) 1,816 Total earning assets 13,630,817 225,614 3.34 % 11,372,035 229,831 4.06 % (4,217

) (19,697

) 15,479 Less: allowance for credit losses (118,466

) (62,390

) Total nonearning assets 1,357,324 1,919,751 Total assets $ 14,869,675 $ 13,229,396 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 5,043,155 $ 4,080 0.16 % $ 3,689,732 $ 7,809 0.43 % $ (3,729 ) $ (5,920 ) $ 2,191 Savings 339,131 1,050 0.62 % 283,574 1,147 0.81 % (97

) (296

) 199 Certificates of deposit 1,887,359 10,563 1.13 % 2,468,873 25,177 2.05 % (14,614

) (9,590

) (5,024

) Total interest-bearing deposits 7,269,645 15,693 0.44 % 6,442,179 34,133 1.07 % (18,440

) (15,806

) (2,634

) Borrowings 519,048 1,387 0.53 % 1,210,789 5,820 0.95 % (4,433

) (1,931

) (2,502

) Subordinated debt, net 249,188 5,892 4.73 % 248,585 5,923 4.77 % (31

) (45

) 14 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,037,881 22,972 0.58 % 7,901,553 45,876 1.17 % (22,904

) (17,782

) (5,122

) Demand deposits 4,711,854 3,394,275 Other noninterest-bearing

liabilities 304,162 249,827 Total liabilities 13,053,897 11,545,655 Shareholders’ equity 1,815,778 1,683,741 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,869,675 $ 13,229,396 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 202,642 $ 183,955 $ 18,687 $ (1,915 ) $ 20,601 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (1,508

) (1,185

) (323

) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 201,134 $ 182,770 $ 18,364 Interest rate spread (2)(4) 2.76 % 2.90 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 0.34 % 0.81 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4) 3.00 % 3.25 % Total cost of deposits 0.26 % 0.70 % (1) June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 includes average PPP balances of $0.79 billion and $0.40 billion and related interest income of $17.44 million and $5.81 million.

(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.

(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.

(4) Non-GAAP.







TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 117,797 $ 41,514 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 2,970,490 1,795,241 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 31,971 27,532 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,120,258 1,864,287 Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,412,371 and $1,310,250, and allowance for credit losses of $134 and $348 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.) 1,454,421 1,368,224 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $17,097 and $18,469 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.) 15,389 16,512 Less: allowance for credit losses (97 ) (97 ) Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 15,292 16,415 Other equity securities 6,395 6,492 FHLB stock 16,909 30,135 Total Securities 1,493,017 1,421,266 Mortgage loans held for sale 554,447 540,798 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 9,423,578 9,629,068 Less: allowance for credit losses (108,130 ) (120,157 ) Net Loans 9,315,448 9,508,911 Premises and equipment, net 265,644 260,242 Goodwill 452,328 452,328 Other intangible assets, net 42,271 45,533 BOLI 249,213 246,109 Other assets 311,209 286,970 TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,803,835 $ 14,626,444 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,243,074 $ 4,374,566 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 5,373,146 4,819,604 Savings 349,552 330,091 Certificates of deposit 1,998,828 2,048,905 Total Deposits 12,964,600 11,573,166 Advances from the FHLB 255,706 456,038 Subordinated debt, net 249,353 249,055 FRB PPP lending facility — 182,852 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 85,042 67,786 Total Borrowings 590,101 955,731 Other liabilities 379,278 313,719 TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,933,979 12,842,616 Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000 — — Common stock, $1.667 par: 150,000,000 shares authorized 72,671,891 and 72,667,541 shares issued at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 121,144 121,132 Capital surplus 1,048,332 1,046,642 Retained earnings 655,095 557,889 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost 905,484 and 873,486 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (18,076 ) (16,969 ) Deferred compensation trust 18,076 16,969 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 29,273 41,184 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,853,844 1,766,847 Noncontrolling interest 16,012 16,981 TOTAL EQUITY 1,869,856 1,783,828 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 15,803,835 $ 14,626,444





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 100,614 $ 102,139 $ 202,011 $ 202,201 Investment securities 6,871 8,163 13,988 18,112 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 619 433 1,035 1,535 Mortgage loans held for sale 3,711 3,811 7,072 6,799 Total interest income 111,815 114,546 224,106 228,647 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 7,144 15,072 15,693 34,134 Advances from the FHLB 274 2,595 771 5,088 Subordinated debt, net 2,962 2,962 5,892 5,923 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 291 643 616 732 Total interest expense 10,671 21,272 22,972 45,877 Net interest income 101,144 93,274 201,134 182,770 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (10,055 ) 26,945 (14,082 ) 33,961 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 111,199 66,329 215,216 148,809 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 25,524 29,715 62,937 37,131 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 18,331 17,612 34,656 34,505 Real estate brokerage and property management income, net 10,984 10,781 28,918 17,719 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,391 1,888 4,580 4,328 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,667 1,109 2,969 2,287 BOLI 1,541 1,584 3,060 4,690 Other income 5,487 3,763 10,324 8,990 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 252 2,930 1,252 7,932 Total noninterest income 66,177 69,382 148,696 117,582 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 61,365 56,926 119,801 112,793 Occupancy expense 7,559 7,227 15,630 14,728 Furniture and equipment 3,622 3,564 7,134 7,205 Amortization - intangibles 2,719 2,901 5,442 5,851 Software expense 4,494 3,492 8,688 6,984 Data processing 3,414 2,718 6,652 5,509 Professional fees 2,259 2,972 4,598 6,040 Advertising and marketing 3,257 1,986 6,225 5,570 Other expenses 16,705 9,239 28,549 23,233 Total noninterest expense 105,394 91,025 202,719 187,913 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 71,982 44,686 161,193 78,478 Provision for income tax expense 13,980 7,464 30,559 13,651 Net income $ 58,002 $ 37,222 $ 130,634 $ 64,827 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,199 ) (2,617 ) (5,835 ) (3,838 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 55,803 $ 34,605 $ 124,799 $ 60,989 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.77 $ 0.48 $ 1.72 $ 0.84 Diluted earnings $ 0.77 $ 0.48 $ 1.72 $ 0.84 Cash dividends declared $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.38 $ 0.36





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend (dollars in thousands, except share data) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 117,797 $ 141,545 $ 41,514 $ 114,604 $ 115,724 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 2,970,490 1,936,458 1,795,241 1,670,186 2,511,152 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 31,971 30,031 27,532 24,890 24,374 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,120,258 2,108,034 1,864,287 1,809,680 2,651,250 Securities available for sale 1,454,421 1,418,006 1,368,224 1,310,683 1,266,624 Securities held to maturity 15,389 15,980 16,512 17,131 41,595 Less: allowance for credit losses (97 ) (97 ) (97 ) (90 ) (121 ) Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 15,292 15,883 16,415 17,041 41,474 Other equity securities 6,395 6,355 6,492 6,497 6,497 FHLB stock 16,909 16,909 30,135 41,829 49,277 Total Securities 1,493,017 1,457,153 1,421,266 1,376,050 1,363,872 Mortgage loans held for sale 554,447 582,905 540,798 669,020 610,369 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 9,423,578 9,734,583 9,629,068 9,770,570 9,801,889 Less: allowance for credit losses (108,130 ) (116,077 ) (120,157 ) (119,058 ) (90,467 ) Net Loans 9,315,448 9,618,506 9,508,911 9,651,512 9,711,422 Premises and equipment, net 265,644 261,831 260,242 256,909 257,533 Goodwill 452,328 452,328 452,328 446,725 446,725 Other intangible assets, net 42,271 44,808 45,533 45,781 48,632 BOLI 249,213 247,655 246,109 244,103 242,493 Other assets 311,209 306,176 286,970 295,637 247,962 TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,803,835 $ 15,079,396 $ 14,626,444 $ 14,795,417 $ 15,580,258 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,243,074 $ 4,840,678 $ 4,374,566 $ 4,464,178 $ 4,226,208 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 5,373,146 5,062,461 4,819,604 4,642,482 4,223,391 Savings 349,552 342,554 330,091 312,444 298,673 Certificates of deposit 1,998,828 1,893,951 2,048,905 2,285,859 2,516,666 Total Deposits 12,964,600 12,139,644 11,573,166 11,704,963 11,264,938 Advances from the FHLB 255,706 255,872 456,038 731,202 906,365 Subordinated debt, net 249,353 249,204 249,055 248,906 248,756 FRB PPP lending facility — 183,164 182,852 — 1,111,429 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 85,042 68,509 67,786 58,061 60,913 Total Borrowings 590,101 756,749 955,731 1,038,169 2,327,463 Other liabilities 379,278 366,697 313,719 303,582 266,314 TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,933,979 13,263,090 12,842,616 13,046,714 13,858,715 Preferred stock Authorized shares - 2,000,000 — — — — — Common stock, $1.667 par value 121,144 121,108 121,132 121,115 121,101 Capital surplus 1,048,332 1,047,312 1,046,642 1,045,170 1,043,774 Retained earnings 655,095 613,826 557,889 520,888 499,502 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost (18,076 ) (17,063 ) (16,969 ) (16,951 ) (16,776 ) Deferred compensation trust 18,076 17,063 16,969 16,951 16,776 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 29,273 17,969 41,184 44,569 43,218 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,853,844 1,800,215 1,766,847 1,731,742 1,707,595 Noncontrolling interest 16,012 16,091 16,981 16,961 13,948 TOTAL EQUITY 1,869,856 1,816,306 1,783,828 1,748,703 1,721,543 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 15,803,835 $ 15,079,396 $ 14,626,444 $ 14,795,417 $ 15,580,258





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 100,614 $ 101,396 $ 104,182 $ 102,869 $ 102,139 Investment securities 6,871 7,117 7,499 7,440 8,163 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 619 416 435 632 433 Mortgage loans held for sale 3,711 3,361 3,867 4,587 3,811 Total interest income 111,815 112,290 115,983 115,528 114,546 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 7,144 8,548 10,762 12,966 15,072 Advances from the FHLB 274 497 1,404 1,901 2,595 Subordinated debt 2,962 2,930 2,962 2,962 2,962 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 291 325 241 940 643 Total interest expense 10,671 12,300 15,369 18,769 21,272 Net interest income 101,144 99,990 100,614 96,759 93,274 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (10,055 ) (4,027 ) 1,617 31,598 26,945 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 111,199 104,017 98,997 65,161 66,329 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 25,524 37,412 37,504 37,531 29,715 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 18,331 16,325 13,868 17,468 17,612 Real estate brokerage and property management income, net 10,984 17,934 9,229 11,301 10,781 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,391 2,190 1,707 1,986 1,888 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,667 1,302 1,377 1,506 1,109 BOLI 1,541 1,519 1,990 1,605 1,584 Other income 5,487 4,837 5,559 22,278 3,763 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 252 1,000 — 1,701 2,930 Total noninterest income 66,177 82,519 71,234 95,376 69,382 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 61,365 58,435 61,475 61,408 56,926 Occupancy expense 7,559 8,072 8,193 8,396 7,227 Furniture and equipment 3,622 3,512 3,462 3,247 3,564 Amortization - intangibles 2,719 2,723 2,797 2,851 2,901 Software expense 4,494 4,194 4,066 3,572 3,492 Data processing 3,414 3,239 2,363 3,113 2,718 Professional fees 2,259 2,339 2,591 2,637 2,972 Advertising and marketing 3,257 2,968 2,204 1,870 1,986 Other expenses 16,705 11,844 18,781 14,887 9,239 Total noninterest expense 105,394 97,326 105,932 101,981 91,025 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 71,982 89,210 64,299 58,556 44,686 Provision for income tax expense 13,980 16,579 10,408 7,841 7,464 Net income 58,002 72,631 53,891 50,715 37,222 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,199 ) (3,636 ) (3,809 ) (16,251 ) (2,617 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 55,803 $ 68,995 $ 50,082 $ 34,464 $ 34,605 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.77 $ 0.95 $ 0.69 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 Diluted earnings $ 0.77 $ 0.95 $ 0.69 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 72,468,094 72,414,953 72,357,177 72,339,413 72,280,555 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 72,560,234 72,517,008 72,455,096 72,375,736 72,317,988 Cash dividends declared $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18





TOWNEBANK

Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Increase/(Decrease)

June 30,

March 31, June 30,

2021 over 2020

2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Amount Percent Revenue Net interest income $ 98,134 $ 89,665 $ 97,604 $ 195,739 $ 177,071 $ 18,668 10.54 % Service charges on deposit accounts 2,391 1,888 2,190 4,580 4,328 252 5.82 % Credit card merchant fees 1,667 1,109 1,302 2,969 2,287 682 29.82 % Other income 5,404 3,888 4,970 10,375 10,950 (575

) (5.25 )% Subtotal 9,462 6,885 8,462 17,924 17,565 359 2.04 % Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 252 2,930 1,000 1,252 7,932 (6,680

) (84.22 )% Total noninterest income 9,714 9,815 9,462 19,176 25,497 (6,321

) (24.79 )% Total revenue 107,848 99,480 107,066 214,915 202,568 12,347 6.10 % Provision for credit losses (9,532

) 26,059 (3,401

) (12,932

) 33,100 (46,032

) (139.07 )% Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 35,776 35,209 31,861 67,637 68,434 (797

) (1.16 )% Occupancy expense 5,012 4,812 5,546 10,558 9,728 830 8.53 % Furniture and equipment 2,816 2,715 2,668 5,484 5,375 109 2.03 % Amortization of intangibles 912 1,114 962 1,875 2,278 (403

) (17.69 )% Other expenses 18,392 10,718 14,050 32,441 29,423 3,018 10.26 % Total expenses 62,908 54,568 55,087 117,995 115,238 2,757 2.39 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 54,472 18,853 55,380 109,852 54,230 55,622 102.57 % Corporate allocation 1,249 627 1,292 2,540 1,297 1,243 95.84 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 55,721 19,480 56,672 112,392 55,527 56,865 102.41 % Provision for income tax expense 10,535 2,167 9,701 20,236 8,830 11,406 129.17 % Net income 45,186 17,313 46,971 92,156 46,697 45,459 97.35 % Noncontrolling interest 1 5 (5

) (3

) 4 (7

) (175.00 )% Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 45,187 $ 17,318 $ 46,966 $ 92,153 $ 46,701 $ 45,452 97.33 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 57.62

% 55.36

% 51.03

% 54.35

% 58.04

% (3.69

)% (6.36 )%





TOWNEBANK

Realty Segment Financial Information (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Increase/(Decrease)

June 30,

March 31, June 30,

2021 over 2020

2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Amount Percent Revenue Residential mortgage brokerage

income, net $ 26,383 $ 30,468 $ 37,877 $ 64,260 $ 38,475 $ 25,785 67.02 % Real estate brokerage income, net 3,893 2,659 2,451 6,344 4,524 1,820 40.23 % Title insurance and settlement fees 684 639 525 1,211 1,075 136 12.65 % Property management fees, net 7,091 8,122 15,483 22,574 13,195 9,379 71.08 % Income from unconsolidated

subsidiary 289 301 406 695 487 208 42.71 % Net interest and other income 3,336 3,765 2,736 6,069 6,161 (92

) (1.49 )% Total revenue 41,676 45,954 59,478 101,153 63,917 37,236 58.26 % Provision for credit losses (523

) 886 (626

) (1,150

) 861 (2,011

) (233.57 )% Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 16,018 13,059 16,847 32,865 26,352 6,513 24.72 % Occupancy expense 1,935 1,763 1,871 3,806 3,690 116 3.14 % Furniture and equipment 592 626 649 1,242 1,388 (146

) (10.52 )% Amortization of intangible assets 590 658 590 1,180 1,315 (135

) (10.27 )% Other expenses 10,442 8,270 9,229 19,669 15,137 4,532 29.94 % Total expenses 29,577 24,376 29,186 58,762 47,882 10,880 22.72 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 12,622 20,692 30,918 43,541 15,174 28,367 186.94 % Corporate allocation (1,000

) (370

) (1,000

) (2,000

) (763

) (1,237

) 162.12 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 11,622 20,322 29,918 41,541 14,411 27,130 188.26 % Provision for income tax expense 2,255 4,127 6,216 8,471 2,835 5,636 198.80 % Net income 9,367 16,195 23,702 33,070 11,576 21,494 185.68 % Noncontrolling interest (2,200

) (2,415

) (3,631

) (5,832

) (3,206

) (2,626

) 81.91 % Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 7,167 $ 13,780 $ 20,071 $ 27,238 $ 8,370 $ 18,868 225.42 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 69.55

% 51.61

% 48.08

% 56.93

% 72.86

% (15.93

)% (21.86 )%





TOWNEBANK

Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Increase/(Decrease)

June 30,

March 31, June 30,

2021 over 2020

2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Amount Percent Commission and fee income Property and casualty $ 14,941 $ 13,926 $ 14,189 $ 29,129 $ 26,712 $ 2,417 9.05 % Employee benefits 3,430 3,791 3,884 7,315 7,709 (394

) (5.11 )% Travel insurance — 861 — — 2,127 (2,127

) (100.00 )% Specialized benefit services 163 157 167 329 325 4 1.23 % Total commissions and fees 18,534 18,735 18,240 36,773 36,873 (100

) (0.27 )% Contingency and bonus revenue 3,323 2,009 1,759 5,082 4,031 1,051 26.07 % Other income 43 127 73 117 208 (91

) (43.75 )% Total revenue 21,900 20,871 20,072 41,972 41,112 860 2.09 % Employee commission expense 4,103 3,649 4,107 8,210 7,245 965 13.32 % Revenue, net of commission expense 17,797 17,222 15,965 33,762 33,867 (105

) (0.31 )% Salaries and employee benefits 9,571 8,658 9,727 19,299 18,007 1,292 7.17 % Occupancy expense 612 652 655 1,266 1,311 (45

) (3.43 )% Furniture and equipment 214 223 195 408 441 (33

) (7.48 )% Amortization of intangible assets 1,217 1,129 1,171 2,387 2,258 129 5.71 % Other expenses 1,295 1,419 1,305 2,602 2,776 (174

) (6.27 )% Total operating expenses 12,909 12,081 13,053 25,962 24,793 1,169 4.72 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 4,888 5,141 2,912 7,800 9,074 (1,274

) (14.04 )% Corporate allocation (249

) (257

) (292

) (540

) (534

) (6

) 1.12 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 4,639 4,884 2,620 7,260 8,540 (1,280

) (14.99 )% Provision for income tax expense 1,190 1,170 662 1,852 1,986 (134

) (6.75 )% Net income 3,449 3,714 1,958 5,408 6,554 (1,146

) (17.49 )% Noncontrolling interest — (207

) — — (636

) 636 (100.00 )% Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 3,449 $ 3,507 $ 1,958 $ 5,408 $ 5,918 (510

) (8.62 )% Provision for income taxes 1,190 1,170 662 1,852 1,986 (134

) (6.75 )% Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,361 1,291 1,308 2,669 2,591 78 3.01 % EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 6,000 $ 5,968 $ 3,928 $ 9,929 $ 10,495 $ (566 ) (5.39 )% Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 65.70

% 63.59

% 74.43

% 69.83

% 66.54

% 3.29

% 4.94 %



