ProTek Capital Inc. – Dividends Record Date and Payout Dates established

Dallas, Texas, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProTek Capital Inc., (OTC Pink: PRPM) ("the Company") announce today the dividends record date and the payout date.

The company is ready to roll out its most recent and most ambitious set of business developments. The management established a “record date” July 30th, for the Dividend and August 30th for the “payout date”.

Recently, ProTek Capital Acquired Black Dragon Resource Companies Inc., (OTC Pink: BDGR). BDGR was acquired for the purpose of becoming an incubator for various forms of digital currencies, Blockchain codes/programming and NFT’s backed by a solid asset and inventories. BDGR is ready to publish the much-anticipated NFT’s and issue BlackDraco digital coins (tokens) as an additional “bonus” to both groups of shareholders at BDGR and PRPM.

“Our companies want to stay current with the recent trends and business developments in cryptocurrencies, tokens, and NFT’s. The day-to-day business and related activities will be greatly enhanced by each company having access to its own digital currency, and able to process it along with all the other “blockchain” based cryptocurrencies and tokens. We are integrating different sets of software and secured processing in order to enhance our abilities to take in payments, distribute payments and accommodate third party processing for others as an additional revenue generator for our companies. In the recent past, our group of investors who are associated with several publicly trading companies were able to combine and “share” several software packages and “Enterprise Solutions” among all the companies under its management. Software such as Payooze, S3cur3 3D, and Czedr (pronounced cheddar) are being integrated and absorbed in each “software Enterprise Solutions package” specifically designed and individually branded for each company. This is the most economical way for our team to develop the software and then share it among 7 publicly trading companies that we manage!” Explained Edward Vakser, Founder and business plan architect for the companies.

Several milestones of development and achievements had to be met to have dividends and other such “Corporate actions” submitted, and eventually approved by FINRA. Currently, both PRPM and BDGR completed all required steps. Both companies must trade as “current information filer” and a host of details and logistics had to be agreed on and approved. The management will continue to work with FINRA and process the “corporate action” titled: Dividend.

Once all the paperwork and related items are processed, FINRA will notify the company as well as post the dividend announcement on its own website. Following that action, the company, ProTek Capital Inc., will post a complete press release with the announcement and instructions as to the process by which shareholders will receive their dividend.

Recently, the company announced several milestones for the future developments.

“I’m extremely happy to report that our shareholder base will be rewarded with a dividend. I am also excited to state that our “audit consultant group”, who recently completed a very challenging filings and disclosures assignment for one of my other firms, UITA, a “fully reporting filer”, is being engaged to do an audit with a goal to move the company to a new tier at OTC Markets. Becoming a fully reporting filer, is the necessary step for the company to apply and move to the “big boards”, such as NASDAQ!” Explained Mr. Vakser, CEO.

The company will stay transparent and continue to report and disclose its progress and development of the 2021 business plan, audits, filings updates, closures on more acquisitions and financial growth.

About ProTek Capital, Inc.

ProTek Capital, Inc. has historically concentrated on acquiring a portfolio of unique and promising, high- growth potential companies. The company is focused on Mergers and Acquisitions of Cannabis, MJ, CBD as well as new technologies and development companies with a special interest and focus on digital currencies, Blockchain , NFT and crypto programming and development firms.

