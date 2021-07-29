China's Infliximab Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2025 - Relevant Concepts, Sales, Major Manufacturers, Prices, Prospects

Dublin, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investigation Report on China's Infliximab Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Infliximab is a human-mouse chimeric IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting tumor necrosis factor (TNF-A) (composed of human IgG1 constant region and mouse variable region).

It is used to treat a variety of autoimmune diseases, including Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. Infliximab was developed by Johnson & Johnson. In 2007, Infliximab entered the Chinese market. By 2020, Janssen Biologics BV is the only manufacturer in the Chinese Infliximab market.

According to the market research, since Infliximab entered the Chinese market in 2007, its sales have had an increasing trend. However, the sales in China are suboptimal compared to global sales. The main reason is that most patients in China cannot afford the expensive price. After Infliximab was included in the national medical insurance in 2019, the sales increased about 18.86% in 2020 and reached CNY213.7 million. The CAGR for Infliximab is approximately 14.65% from 2016 to 2020.

The analyst analyzes that the sales of Infliximab will keep a growth trend from 2021 to 2025 due to price reduction. After the patent for Infliximab expired, more biosimilar drugs have appeared on the market. In China, three companies have already submitted applications for Infliximab in 2019 and 2020.

Therefore, in the next few years, the market share for Janssen Biologics BV will gradually shrink. At the same time, with the launch of biosimilar drugs, the price will be further reduced. The price adjustment will reduce the burden on patients, thereby increasing the use and sales of Infliximab.

Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on China's Infliximab market

Sales value of China's Infliximab 2016-2020

Competitive landscape of China's Infliximab market

Prices of Infliximab in China

Prices of Infliximab in China by regions and manufacturers

Analysis of factors affecting the development of China's Infliximab market

Prospect of China's Infliximab market from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered:

1 Relevant Concept of Infliximab

1.1 Indications for Infliximab

1.2 Development of Infliximab in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Infliximab in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Infliximab sales in China

2 Sales of Infliximab in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Infliximab

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Infliximab

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Regions

2.3 Sales of Infliximab by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020

2.3.1 Injection

2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Forms



3 Analysis of Major Infliximab Manufacturers in China, 2016-2020

3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Infliximab Manufacturers

3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume

3.2 Janssen Biologics BV

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of REMICADE (Janssen's Infliximab) in China

4 Prices of Infliximab for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Janssen Biologics BV (REMICADE)

5 Prospect of Chinese Infliximab drug Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Infliximab Market Development

5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on the Chinese Infliximab Market

5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

Companies Mentioned

Janssen Biologics BV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufws4h



