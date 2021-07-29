BabyXRP has Given Over 1 Million XRP Rewards to Holders During Its First Month of Launch

CHICAGO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – BabyXRP (the “Company”), launched July 4, 2021, as a safe, Binance smart chain token for investors, announces it has struck up an advertising partnership with Btok, a growing platform viewed by 3 million users and over 160,000+ groups. BabyXRP has grown in just three short weeks to over 16,000 Telegram users and more than 20,000 Twitter followers.



BabyXRP is a deflationary Defi token that rewards vested holders every three days with real XRP rewards that are airdropped to their non-custodial wallet. Built on the Binance Smart Chain network with [LP] liquidity pool locked, BabyXRP provides a safer way to invest in a BSC. The Company’s team believes education and communication are the keys to wise investing and hopes to bring education to BabyXRP’s growing investment community.

The Company’s new partnership with the Btok social network will help expand awareness to investors worldwide, including regionally in mainland China and Asia. The Btok advertisement platform allows engaged users to view cryptocurrency projects and share it amongst other investors, group pirates, and owners in the crypto space. Btok explains on its website that users can explore various other blockchain projects, partake in airdrops, transfer cryptocurrencies, and take advantage of many more features.

To kick off the Btok + BabyXRP relationship, a live AMA session was held July 23 on the Btok Telegram group. It was there that Andrew Moreno, one of BabyXRP’s three co-founders, explained the Company in depth.

“BabyXRP is simply the best Defi investment that you can be a part of,” Moreno said. “Most Defi projects have not considered every single factor that would improve the longevity of the investment. We have set it up so that the best strategy to follow is to buy, hold, and keep buying. Your rewards every three days are based on the percentage that you own in the total supply. The top four wallets are excluded from rewards, which means your percentage is actually doubled. If you sell at any point, that will disqualify you from that rewards cycle. We believe passive income is all about letting your money work for you. The best way to do that is to buy and hold. Diamond hands always win out with BabyXRP.

“We are different because we value our community more than anything else. We provide support 24 hours around the clock and always have voice chat open. We do AMA's very frequently to discuss our communities' ideas. This is a very long-term project that we continue to keep building into the future. We run the project like a multimillion-dollar business and the heads of the company are doing better than any token that has been launched on BSC. You can see this in how much we have accomplished in such a short time. We don’t plan on stopping.”

For all who want to get up close and personal to learn more about this project and community, please join the live BabyXRP Official Discord AMA on Aug. 1, 2021, at 7 p.m. EDT / 11 p.m. UTC.

Join now with the Invite Link: https://discord.gg/564m9us4

Featuring:

Live discussion with founders

Introducing new departments

Introducing new team members

Marketing updates

Roadmap updates

Charity initiatives

Press updates

Community questions from influencers

Open Q+A



Video Explainer “What is BabyXRP?” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=35oNMOY0Gso

