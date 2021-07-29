ASEAN Mobility Start-Up Report 2021: Focus on Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam

Dublin, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ASEAN Mobility Start-Up Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study assesses the mobility start-up market in ASEAN countries, focusing on Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
It profiles 10 mobility start-ups in ASEAN. Each company profile covers a company overview, offerings, and value propositions; and provides a strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The publisher highlights current market trends, government support, stakeholder developments, and strategic partnerships in this report. We also provide the corresponding market growth strategies and future market trends for mobility start-ups.
The countries above have witnessed a transformation in global automotive Mega Trends, especially in electric powertrain, shared mobility services, MaaS, and autonomous driving solutions.
Domestic mobility start-ups have emerged and are rising in ASEAN. With the development of smart cities and the automotive market's future trends, mobility start-ups are likely to achieve greater seamlessness, cost-savings, time-efficiency, and automation solutions.
Key Topics Covered
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the ASEAN Mobility Start-Up Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment - Global COVID-19 Impact
- COVID-19 Impact on Global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth
- Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- World GDP Growth Under Differing Scenarios
- COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions
3. Research Background
- Scope of Analysis
- Mobility Start-Ups Discussed in the Study
4. Top 10 Mobility Start-Ups in ASEAN
- Airovr
- Angkas
- Bussr
- FastGo
- Gesits
- mobilityX
- MooVita
- Oyika
- SERV
- VinFast
5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Mobility Start-Ups Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Electric Mobility Solution Development
- Growth Opportunity 2: Shared-Mobility Solution Development
- Growth Opportunity 3: Autonomous and Connected Solution Development
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
6. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xmljwv