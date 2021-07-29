ASEAN Mobility Start-Up Report 2021: Focus on Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam

Dublin, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ASEAN Mobility Start-Up Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study assesses the mobility start-up market in ASEAN countries, focusing on Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

It profiles 10 mobility start-ups in ASEAN. Each company profile covers a company overview, offerings, and value propositions; and provides a strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The publisher highlights current market trends, government support, stakeholder developments, and strategic partnerships in this report. We also provide the corresponding market growth strategies and future market trends for mobility start-ups.

The countries above have witnessed a transformation in global automotive Mega Trends, especially in electric powertrain, shared mobility services, MaaS, and autonomous driving solutions.

Domestic mobility start-ups have emerged and are rising in ASEAN. With the development of smart cities and the automotive market's future trends, mobility start-ups are likely to achieve greater seamlessness, cost-savings, time-efficiency, and automation solutions.

Key Topics Covered

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the ASEAN Mobility Start-Up Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment - Global COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Impact on Global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth

Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

World GDP Growth Under Differing Scenarios

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

3. Research Background

Scope of Analysis

Mobility Start-Ups Discussed in the Study

4. Top 10 Mobility Start-Ups in ASEAN

Airovr

Angkas

Bussr

FastGo

Gesits

mobilityX

MooVita

Oyika

SERV

VinFast

5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Mobility Start-Ups Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Electric Mobility Solution Development

Growth Opportunity 2: Shared-Mobility Solution Development

Growth Opportunity 3: Autonomous and Connected Solution Development

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

6. Appendix



