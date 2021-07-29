Cause Communications Welcomes Communications Veteran Kristen Caloca as Vice President of Accounts

Los Angeles, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cause Communications, the only purpose-driven nonprofit communications firm of its kind driving social change for more than 40 years, is expanding its staff and has added the expertise of a suite of “Communications for Good” consulting and marketing experts to join its LA-based operations, including Kristen Caloca as Vice President of Accounts, Christopher de Haan as Marketing Director, and Jane Murcia as Senior Media Relations Manager.



As Vice President of Accounts, Kristen will be responsible for developing strategies to amplify the impact of Cause’s consulting clients and their ability to make a significant and measurable difference in the world. Kristen brings to the Cause team nearly two decades of experience leading social impact communications efforts for issues including energy and the environment, family and child welfare, public health, education, mental health, and homelessness. Her work spans integrated marketing and public affairs, strategic planning, public relations, crisis communications, and more.



“I’m honored to join the Cause Communications team, given its stellar reputation for being a long-time leader in driving cross-sector social change through award-winning communications initiatives and campaigns for clients,” said Kristen Caloca.



“Kristen blends high-level strategic communications experience with a heartfelt passion for the partners and issues that make Cause unique. Her commitment to social impact causes inspires her colleagues and drives exceptional results,” said Cause Communications Founder, R. Christine Hershey. “All three of our newest team members share our passion for using communications to make our world a better place and will expand our capacity in exciting ways.”



Cause’s addition of new team members reflects an era of increased need across the social impact sector as our world struggles to find a new normal and as important issues and causes need increased visibility and action more than ever. As the first 100% purpose-driven communications firm of its kind, Cause takes on issues that are bigger than all of us and has worked on the frontlines supporting visionary partners and cross-sector clients since 1977. In addition to Kristen, Cause recently added Christopher de Haan and Jane Murcia to their team of influential social change champions.



Christopher joins the firm as Marketing Director and brings more than 20 years of experience in the nonprofit and corporate sectors leading successful philanthropic and social impact programs, fundraising campaigns, leadership and crisis communications, strategic planning initiatives, influencer relations, social media and digital marketing efforts, multimedia productions, and more. An innovator in the space, he brings new approaches to marketing initiatives on behalf of Cause’s clients, as well as Cause’s own marketing activities.



In her role as Senior Media Relations Manager, Jane draws on her strong interpersonal and relationship-building skills as well as her sharp, results-oriented approaches to help clients achieve their media-related goals. She is responsible for developing communications strategies that harness the power of media relations using insightful analysis to drive compelling storytelling.

About Cause Communications

Cause Communications drives social impact for purpose-driven organizations by leading, growing, and teaching best-in-class communications for changemakers worldwide. As the only nonprofit consulting firm of its kind, we accelerate positive change through our award-winning communications consulting services, marketing campaigns, free tools, and hands-on training programs. For more than 40 years, Cause has worked on the frontlines with visionary partners and clients – over 20,000 organizations in more than 45 countries – taking on issues that are bigger than all of us. For additional information, visit causecommunications.org.