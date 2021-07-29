Established North American technology company, Push Operations, expands into the cannabis industry as KayaPush

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past 9 years the well-known North American technology company, Push Operations , has served thousands of small businesses and restaurants, establishing itself as one of the leading workforce management, HR , and payroll solutions .

As Push has continued to expand its geographical and industry reach, so have many of its clients. Recent regulatory changes in the cannabis industry have been a catalyst for new business opportunities, prompting many Push clients to explore this growing sector.

With its customer-centric focus, Push was inspired to serve its existing client base by creating a unique solution for a unique and growing industry.

The new brand, KayaPush, is a tailored solution, helping cannabis dispensary owners overcome common technical and industry hurdles by simplifying payroll , HR , and workforce management.

With hundreds of dispensaries already using the software to simplify their operations, Tommy Truong, Director of Partnerships shared that, “The goal was to put the power back into the dispensary owners hands, by helping them overcome regulatory challenges using technology.”

KayaPush provides a solution that facilitates increased compliance for dispensary owners with unique features like alerts, customizable surveys, and facial recognition technology. Its integrations with leading cannabis POS systems helps dispensary owners get a holistic view of their business.

Author info

Tommy Truong

Partnership Director at Push and KayaPush

Tommy is the Partnership Director at KayaPush, with a passion for helping entrepreneurs scale their business with technology.

