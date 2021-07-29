Armis and Fortified Health Security Join Forces to Protect Healthcare

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armis , the leading unified asset visibility and security platform provider, and Fortified Health Security (Fortified), healthcare’s leading cybersecurity managed security service provider, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance the overall risk posture of healthcare organizations. As part of this initiative, Fortified will utilize the Armis Agentless Device Security Platform to augment Fortified’s Managed Connected Medical Device Security Program across their joint network and will work together to help protect healthcare organizations from cyber threats.



“The healthcare industry is deploying more and more connected devices, making up as much as 74% of the overall devices connected to a hospital’s network. These devices help clinicians deliver faster, higher quality care, however, this increase in connectivity also creates an attack surface that most healthcare organizations aren’t prepared to protect,” said Peter Doggart, Chief Strategy Officer at Armis. “As attacks on the healthcare industry continue to grow in both scale and sophistication, our partnership with Fortified Health Security continues to strengthen the security we offer our healthcare customers, providing a deeper level of service to reduce risk and help protect the patient journey.”

The Armis Agentless Device Security Platform assists in securing care delivery through the connective tissues between the patient, their clinicians and the device ecosystem, providing device discovery, monitoring, and behavioral risk assessments, and automated responses to anomalies that put devices at risk. Fortified Health Security provides purpose-built strategies through advisory, security operations, threat intelligence and incident response services, as well as best-of-breed security solutions resulting in actionable information and partnership-level responsiveness. Together, this collaboration allows healthcare organizations to tackle evolving security challenges as attackers become increasingly sophisticated, and to manage those efforts on a global scale.

“Each healthcare organization faces unique security challenges and has a different risk appetite. Our partnership with Armis maximizes the deep insights that Armis provides and pairs it with Fortified’s 24x7 monitoring and managed services to operationalize an IoMT program that enhances the overall risk posture of healthcare organizations,” said Dan L. Dodson, CEO, Fortified Health Security. “This partnership couples Armis’ technology platform with Fortified’s healthcare security operations center to provide a turnkey solution that effectively manages risk associated with all connected devices.”

In healthcare, the vulnerability of a device goes beyond the security risk of the device itself. The impact of a compromised device can have an effect on the continuity of operations, clinical decision support, and ultimately, the safety of care delivery. It is critical for healthcare organizations to have full visibility into every device whether managed, unmanaged, medical or other, both on and off their networks to analyze behavior and identify risks to protect critical patient information and systems from attacks.

As a managed security service provider, Fortified works alongside healthcare organizations to build tailored programs designed to leverage their prior security investments and current processes while implementing new solutions intended to reduce risk and increase their security posture over time.

Armis’ partnership with Fortified Health Security features:

Healthcare Security Operations Center (SOC)

Assessment and Advisory Services

Threat Intelligence and Incident Response (IR) Services



About Armis

Armis is the leading unified asset visibility & security platform designed to address the new threat landscape that connected devices create. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices, including medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS). Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Fortified Health Security

Fortified Health Security is Healthcare’s Cybersecurity Partner® – protecting patient data and reducing risk throughout the healthcare ecosystem. As a managed security service provider, Fortified works alongside healthcare organizations to build tailored programs designed to leverage their prior security investments and current processes while implementing new solutions intended to reduce risk and increase their security posture over time. Fortified’s high-touch engagements and customized recommendations maximize the value of investments and result in actionable information to help reduce the risk of cyber events.