Online Restaurant Supplies Extends ‘All You Need In One Place’ Promotion

Dallas, Texas, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its launch in July, Online Restaurant Supplies is continuing to celebrate by extending its All You Need In One Place 10% Off promotion!

The subsidiary of Stanford Sonoma and approved SEFA dealer received such an overwhelming positive response from its debut that the brand is offering 10% off refrigeration, ice machines, fryers, induction cooking, holding cabinets, ware washing and more now through the end of August.

“The launch of Online Restaurant Supplies was a huge hit,” said President of Stanford Sonoma Trinity Hall. “We already offer unbeatable prices but noticed high demand for our supplies during our promotion, so we decided to extend the offer as way to give back to our loyal customers. As the foodservice industry continues to recover from the challenges brought on by the pandemic, it only makes sense that we offer a bit of relief from the many costs restaurants face. We bring strength, durability, and flexibility of stainless-steel products to many different foodservice operations, and we look forward to providing more of our high-quality equipment lineup to customers next month.”

Online Restaurant Supplies simplifies the online shopping and ordering process by providing extensive custom equipment for any commercial kitchen and restaurant need. This streamlines the customer’s experience and improves their restaurant’s efficiency. Online Restaurant Supplies is committed to quality customer service and offers fast quotes and support on all equipment.

For more information and updates on monthly specials, visit onlinerestaurantsupplies.com and follow Online Restaurant Supplies on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Online Restaurant Supplies

Online Restaurant Supplies by Stanford Sonoma is an approved SEFA dealer offering a wide range of commercial kitchen and restaurant supplies. As an industry leader, Online Restaurant Supplies offers expert-level customer service and project management for all orders, from planning to final delivery. Partnered with Stanford Sonoma’s custom stainless-steel fabrication and design services, the two brands provide the flexibility and ease of working with one corporate resource for all restaurant supply needs. To learn more, visit onlinerestaurantsupplies.com.

