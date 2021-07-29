Dr. David Koslovsky Has Been Named A 2021 Super Doctor By The New York Times!

New York City, New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Koslovsky, DDS, FACS has once again been named a New York Times Super Doctor for the fourth year in a row! Dr. Koslovsky is recognized for his expertise in the field of oral and maxillofacial surgery. Only a fraction of New York City’s oral surgeons are named to this prestigious list following a multiphase selection process.

“I am extremely grateful to be named a 2021 Super Doctor,” says Dr. Koslovsky. “This distinction speaks to the incredible work that we do. My team and I will continue to provide top-level care for our patients, as well as a warm and welcoming environment to undergo oral surgery.”

Dr. David Koslovsky is a leader in oral and maxillofacial surgery with 15 years of experience performing complex treatments for patients in New York City and beyond. Patients travel from near and far for any number of Dr. Koslovsky's oral surgery procedures, including dental implants, bone grafting, wisdom tooth removal, facial trauma repair, and more. Additionally, Dr. Koslovsky is the surgeon of choice for corrective jaw surgery in NYC. He specializes in office and hospital-based procedures and maintains surgical and admitting privileges at Cornell-New York Presbyterian Hospital, Columbia University Medical Center, and Montefiore Medical Center. Dr. Koslovsky uses the latest surgical techniques to help patients achieve results with less downtime and recovery than traditional oral surgery methods. Renowned for his compassionate bedside manner, Dr. Koslovsky connects with each of his patients on a personal level.

All New York Times Super Doctors are chosen following a meticulous peer review and evaluation process. This annual list recognizes surgeons and physicians who have earned the high regard of their peers by going above and beyond. All entrants are nominated by their fellow physicians. Each candidate is then reviewed by the New York Times Magazine research panel. Qualifications include: years of experience, board certifications, awards and achievements, hospital appointments, publications, and more. Only 5% of New York City’s physicians make the final list.

David Koslovsky, DDS, FACS is one of New York City’s premier, board-certified oral surgeons. Dr. Koslovsky is one of only a small number of doctors to hold a dual fellowship in the American College of Surgeons and the American College of Dentists. He is a graduate of Brandeis University, as well as Columbia University College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Koslovsky completed his Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center. He went on to become a full-time faculty member and professor at Columbia University and solidified his reputation as a rising star in oral and maxillofacial surgery. Dr. Koslovsky is currently an Assistant Professor of Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College and Adjunct Assistant Clinical Professor at Columbia University. He regularly lectures throughout the country and is extensively published in numerous journal articles and book chapters. Dr. Koslovsky has also received various awards for his work in the field of oral and maxillofacial surgery.

