HVR Expands Global Partner Program to Deliver Best-in-Class Data Integration Solutions to Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HVR , the leading independent provider of real-time cloud data replication technology, today announced the expansion of its Partner Program , which includes new features and benefits to its already fast-growing portfolio of global partners. Delphix and MariaDB will join the growing list of HVR’s notable partners, including Snowflake, AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Databricks , and more.



As real-time data replication has become a key foundation for customers’ digital transformation, HVR partners with cloud providers, independent software vendors (ISVs), and both global and regional-based systems integrators. Together, HVR and its partners provide enterprise-grade data integration solutions across all major vertical markets.

“When moving to the cloud, our enterprise customers want a solution that is fast, secure and reliable. By partnering with HVR, we are able to provide an end-to-end solution that moves customer data to MariaDB SkySQL , our database-as-a-service, supporting any cloud while keeping all data in sync from multiple sources,” said Kevin Farley, director of strategic alliances at MariaDB Corporation. “We’re excited to formally join HVR’s Partner Program to deliver a comprehensive data solution that supports our joint customer’s journey to the cloud.”

Through the HVR Partner Program, partners can attain a new revenue stream in an opportune market, providing customers with a flexible and scalable solution that handles high data volumes and complexity without a hefty price tag. With sales and technical training, a dedicated partner manager, access to the partner portal, support from start to implementation, and more, HVR is dedicated to its partners’ success.

New features and benefits to the Partner Program include:

Enhanced partner portal that provides access for partners to solution and use case content, videos, marketing material, and online technical training

that provides access for partners to solution and use case content, videos, marketing material, and online technical training Flexible partnership structure s that include resell and referral fee programs

s that include resell and referral fee programs Partner-focused people resources that enable deeper collaboration with partners to drive joint success



As a foundational technology of a larger solution, 100 percent of HVR’s implementations touch or involve its partners. HVR’s real-time change data capture (CDC) platform is commonly part of a best-in-class enterprise reference architecture that also includes value-added solutions from multiple HVR partners.

“The HVR Partner Program is integral to the success of our technology. The HVR Partner Program plays a major role in our overall global GTM efforts, and we continue to see partner driven revenue playing a major role in our growth” says Dennis Concannon, senior director of channels and partnerships at HVR. “With digital transformation top of mind for our customers, the HVR Partner Program aims to provide solutions in a streamlined, enterprise-ready manner. We are proud to welcome Delphix and MariaDB to our ecosystem and look forward to empowering customers in their digital efforts.”

About HVR

HVR provides a real-time cloud data replication solution that supports enterprise modernization efforts. The HVR platform is a reliable, secure, and scalable way to quickly and efficiently integrate large data volumes in complex environments, enabling real-time data updates, access, and analysis. Global market leaders in a variety of industries trust HVR to address their real-time data integration challenges and revolutionize their businesses. HVR is a privately held company based in San Francisco, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

