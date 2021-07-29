Fortinet Expands Security Services Offerings to Protect Digital Infrastructures

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“As the digital attack surface expands with billions of edges that need to be protected, organizations are struggling to support an array of point security solutions and disparate services. Solution and services sprawl has now grown too difficult and too expensive to manage when they are siloed across various form factors. According to Gartner, organizations are moving towards security solutions with integrated services offerings. Fortinet is redefining services by expanding its security services options – which currently include FortiCare and FortiGuard – with FortiTrust, enabling a unified offering with one licensing model for flexible consumption options across networks, endpoints and clouds.”

Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced an expansion to its FortiCare and FortiGuard security services offerings, adding a new security service called FortiTrust. FortiTrust security services offer user-based licensing across all networks, endpoints and clouds, which traditionally have been siloed. Initial service levels are being offered for zero trust network access (ZTNA) and identity verification, with more offerings forthcoming.

Redefining the Future of Security Services with FortiTrust

FortiTrust provides security services that follow the user across an organization’s entire security platform, enabling organizations to easily manage and secure across all form factors. Other benefits of the new offering include:

Flexible user-based licensing of security services , eliminating the need to track device counts or bandwidth consumption and making it easy to calculate total cost with built in volume discounts

, eliminating the need to track device counts or bandwidth consumption and making it easy to calculate total cost with built in volume discounts Integrated single license for security services delivers desired use cases across the Fortinet Security Fabric

delivers desired use cases across the Fortinet Security Fabric Easy implementation of new security services allows users to transition across various form factors, enabling organizations with hybrid architectures to shift from on-premises to cloud-delivered security

allows users to transition across various form factors, enabling organizations with hybrid architectures to shift from on-premises to cloud-delivered security Easy options to upgrade and migrate between services

Fortinet’s Expanding Security Services Portfolio

FortiTrust adds to Fortinet’s existing FortiCare and FortiGuard security services portfolio. FortiCare services are available for all Fortinet Security Fabric products. FortiCare offers three levels of services, including Essential, Premium and Elite, all providing 24x7 technical support and timely issue resolution. FortiCare also offers several product and account-based services options to address the unique needs of any organization. Through FortiCare, organizations have access to Fortinet experts to help accelerate technology implementation, provide reliable assistance through advanced support, and offer proactive care to maximize security and performance of Fortinet deployments.

FortiGuard Security Services provide organizations different services tied to their Fortinet devices, enabling coordinated and consistent real-time defense for the latest cyberattacks. FortiGuard Security Services are tuned around different customer segments to include individual services for Enterprises, bundles for Commercial, and packages for SMBs. Leveraging industry-leading threat intelligence from FortiGuard Labs, FortiGuard Security Services offer a suite of market-leading, AI-enabled security capabilities that continuously assess risks and automatically adjust protection across the Fortinet Security Fabric.

Updates and additional expansions to these services will be forthcoming.

Security Services that Protect People, Devices and Data Everywhere

The proliferation of new devices and edges along with investments in digital innovations continue to expand the digital attack surface. Many organizations are challenged with protecting across their entire infrastructure as the threat landscape has become much more sophisticated and harder to manage with isolated point products and disparate services. This complexity is compounded with different pricing structures for services and multiple licensing models ranging from device-based, hardware-based and user-based that have remained siloed across form factors.

Expanding on the Fortinet Security Fabric’s ability to protect people, devices, applications and data everywhere, FortiTrust provides organizations a unified services offering to secure across any network, endpoint or cloud with simplified consumption and one licensing model for all form factors. As a result of Fortinet’s expanded services offerings, organizations can further protect the growing digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office and more.

FortiTrust Access and FortiTrust Identity

FortiTrust’s initial services portfolio includes FortiTrust Access and FortiTrust Identity with additional services options for SASE and CASB planned to be released. FortiTrust Access enables organizations to deploy zero trust network access (ZTNA) with user-based licensing. Zero trust network access (ZTNA) is crucial to maintaining consistent protection, visibility and control across today’s hybrid and highly distributed networks.

ZTNA enables organizations to extend secure access controls to applications for any user. FortiTrust Access provides organizations services for ZTNA, including the ZTNA agent and cloud-based orchestration. This further builds on Fortinet’s ZTNA solutions which uniquely identify and classify all users and devices seeking network and application access, regardless if users and their devices are on or off the network or applications are on-premises or in a cloud environment.

Another FortiTrust service level is FortiTrust Identity. FortiTrust Identity offers cloud-based multi-factor authentication for identify verification. FortiTrust Identity complements FortiTrust Access, providing the necessary multi-factor authentication recommended for controlling application access.

All Fortinet’s services are also available through partners, presenting an opportunity for channel partners to further grow their business and offerings to customers.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, applications and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 510,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

