GlobalTranz Named to Food Logistics’ 2021 Top Green Providers List

PHOENIX, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC., a leading technology-enabled third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, was recognized by Food Logistics as a 2021 Top Green Provider.



Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product and information through the cold food and beverage supply chain. The Top Green Providers award recognizes third-party logistics providers, transportation providers, cold storage providers, technology companies and more whose products, services or exemplary leadership enhance sustainability within the cold food and beverage industry.

“We are honored to be named a Top Green Provider for 2021 by Food Logistics, as this recognition represents our commitment to sustainability and customer success,” said Ross Spanier, Executive Vice President of Direct Channel at GlobalTranz. “GlobalTranz technology solutions unlock opportunities for our customers to create and maintain supply chains rooted in sustainability, which is critical to maintaining resiliency amid global disruption and reducing environmental impact.”

As part of its Managed Transportation offering, GlobalTranz works with customers to develop unique approaches to achieving sustainability goals and optimizing supply chains. For example, GlobalTranz technology can help customers analyze data to identify opportunities for consolidation of shipments and increased operational efficiency. Through solutions like route optimization, customers can reduce the number of trucks used on an annual basis and thereby their environmental impact in terms of transportation miles, fuel usage and carbon emissions.

Recipients of this year’s Top Green Provider award were profiled in the June 2021 print issue of Food Logistics. Visit www.FoodLogistics.com to view the full list of all 2021 Top Green Providers.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S., and Inbound Logistics ranked GlobalTranz as #4 on their list of Top 10 3PL Providers.

