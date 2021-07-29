EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric Field Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”) is pleased to announce it has entered a strategic sales and marketing collaboration with Elea Vertriebs- und Vermarktungsgesellschaft (“Elea”) to develop food applications that jointly leverage the benefits offered by Elea’s Pulsed Electric Field (“PEF”) technology and EnWave’s Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) drying technology.



With over 175 installed systems, Elea is the world’s leading provider of PEF systems to the food and beverage industries. PEF works by gently puncturing the cell membrane of the organic material, whatever the size of cell, leading to enhanced product benefits. The PEF process is targeted, gentle and clean. Using PEF facilitates faster, easier water removal and softens the raw material being processed. The advantages of using PEF for dried products include greater yield, less product waste and improved economics. Taste, smell and colour in food products are all also enhanced through the use of PEF. Elea’s PEF accelerates drying times and can allow for the processing of higher capacities. EnWave believes that using PEF as a pre-treatment to REV™ will allow its licensed partners to innovate products of the highest quality and taste while improving processing economics.

EnWave has placed a 10kW REV™ machine at Elea’s state-of-the-art pilot plant facility in Quakenbruck, Germany to showcase the material benefits of marrying the two technologies for the production of dried fruit, vegetable, meat, seafood, dairy and confectionary products. EnWave will leverage this machine placement and the strategic collaboration with Elea to drive new business development and sales opportunities. Both Elea and EnWave have also appointed ScanStore A/S as a key European sales representative specializing in the advanced fruit and vegetable processing sector.

EnWave offers the most advanced, scalable vacuum-microwave technology in the world and has licensed REV™ technology to more than 45 companies throughout more than 20 countries globally. EnWave aims to work with the most innovative, market leading businesses and technologies to disrupt the verticals in which it operates. REV™ removes water uniformly from materials at controllable, low temperatures, allowing for the preservation of value-add attributes.

Parties interested in evaluating PEF and REV™ technologies to process high value products in an economical fashion are invited to contact EnWave at info@enwave.net, ScanStore A/S at steve@scanstore.dk, or Elea at info@elea-technology.com.

About Elea GmbH

Elea is the world’s leading provider of Pulsed Electric Field Systems (PEF) to the food, beverage & scientific sectors. Eleaporation, developed over many years, is rapidly transforming food and beverage manufacturing around the world.

PEF changes the physical structure of fresh produce resulting in significant increases in yield, freshness, flavour and nutritional preservation – plus savings in time and energy.

When you work with Elea you’ll be talking to the best scientific and engineering minds in the sector, not through a salesperson but dealing directly with exactly those people who can make quick and informed decisions and progress projects quickly and efficiently.

Elea’s staff work closely with clients to provide tailor-made solutions through a process that involves initial briefing & research, developing, building and testing of our new design and finally installation and on-going maintenance of our approved PEF systems.

This close collaboration often yields exciting new opportunities, inventions and technical advances which means our learning and development is continually progressing increasing our industry-leading knowledge of PEF.

For more information on Elea, please visit https://elea-technology.com/.

About ScanStore A/S

ScanStore has more than 25 years of experience in selling food manufacturing and packaging equipment. They are specialized in fruit and vegetable equipment. ScanStore A/S is co-owner of Upmann Verpackungsmaschinen Gmbh & Co Kg. - a factory that produces equipment for the processing of fruits, vegetables and food. ScanStore A/S owns ScanStore Packaging A/S, which produces plastic packaging for the food industry.

For more information about Scan Store, please visit https://scanstore.world/about/

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed a Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patent-pending methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV™ technology, shortening the time from harvest to high-quality, marketable cannabis products.

REV™ technology’s commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food, and pharmaceutical sectors, including legal cannabis. EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with innovative, disruptive companies in multiple verticals for the use of REV™ technology. It has signed over forty royalty-bearing licenses to date in twenty countries worldwide. In addition to these licenses, EnWave established a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to manufacture, market, and sell all-natural dairy snack products in the United States, including the Moon Cheese® brand.

EnWave has introduced REV™ as a disruptive dehydration platform in the food and cannabis sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave currently offers two distinct commercial REV™ platforms:

nutraREV® which is a drum-based system that dehydrates organic materials quickly and at low cost, while maintaining high levels of nutrition, taste, texture, and colour; and, quantaREV® which is a tray-based system used for continuous, high-volume low-temperature drying.



More information about EnWave is available at www.enwave.net .

EnWave Corporation

Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA

President and CEO

For further information:

Brent Charleton, CFA, President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616

E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net



Dan Henriques, CPA, CA, CFO at +1 (604) 835-5212

E-mail: dhenriques@enwave.net

For Media Inquiries:

Email: media@enwave.net



