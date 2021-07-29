Global Supply Chain Collaborative Robots Market

Brooklyn, New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Supply Chain Collaborative Robots Market will grow with a CAGR value of around 40.5 percent over the forecast period [2021 to 2026].



Collaborative robots are advanced solutions in the supply chain industry. The increasing need to maximize profitability along with improved efficiency has promoted the adoption of artificial intelligence in the logistic and supply chain industry. Quicker delivery along with operation efficiency related to packaging, palletizing, and product handling has instigated the deployment of cobots in the supply chain industry.





Up to 5 Kg payload dominated the demand

Cobots with up to 5 Kg payload led the overall demand in 2019. Lower price, cost efficiency, and easy management are the key attributing factors to drive growth in this segment. These cobots are best suitable for first-time users in large-scale as well as small-scale businesses.

Pick and Place will witness significant gains

The global supply chain industry is witnessing high cobots demand for pick and place applications. Most of the deployment was observed in this segment. These tasks are monotonous and may lead to human error. Thus, the use of cobots for product handling, placing, and packing are a long-term beneficial investment for warehousing companies.

Asia Pacific holds a promising future

The Asia Pacific supply chain collaborative robots market will witness the highest growth from 2021 to 2026. The presence of various local manufacturers offering cobots at economical pricing has instigated regional penetration. Another factor is the expansion in e-commerce trade and in-house logistic activities which promotes the use of cobots to enhance operation efficiency.

Technological advancement and collaboration with tech start-up companies are the prime strategies

Techman Robot, Fanuc, Universal Robots, Doosan Robotics, ABB, Kuka, Aubo Robotics, Yaskawa, Rethink Robotics, Precise Automation, Franka Emika, F&P Robotics, Mabi Robotic, Comau, Productive Robotics, and Robert Bosch are major identified cobots brands in the industry.

The global supply chain collaborative robots company market share is fragmented and developing in nature. New product development along with high investment in software-related solutions to improvise user experience are major activities observed in the industry. Existing players are collaborating with a new tech start-up to enhance product performance.





Payload Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Up To 5 Kg

Between 5 And 10 Kg

More Than 10 Kg



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Hardware Robotic Arm End Effector Or End Of Arm Tool (EOAT) Drives Controllers Sensors Power Supply Motors Others

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Pick And Place

Material Handling

Packaging And Palletizing

Machine Tending

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA





