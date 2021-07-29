Bring Global and Zafin Partner To Deliver Integrated Dynamic Product and Relationship-Based Pricing to Financial Institutions

LISBON, Portugal, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafin, the world’s leading SaaS cloud-native product and pricing solutions for financial institutions, today announces that it has partnered with Bring Global – a leading business digital transformation company for banking and financial institutions.



Through the partnership, Bring Global will help accelerate Zafin deployments to financial institutions across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America - leveraging Bring’s deep industry knowledge and presence in these markets.

Zafin’s award-winning SaaS platform provides financial institutions with the ability to externalize product and pricing from traditional banking cores, allowing them to be more agile and to deliver exceptional experiences, offers and rewards for its customers.

“We are excited to partner with Bring Global and offer even more financial institutions access to our SaaS platform that provides an enterprise product catalog and relationship-based pricing capabilities,” said Al Karim Somji, founder and CEO of Zafin. “Banks and credit unions of all sizes are locked in increasingly fierce global competition for customers and members. This partnership provides them with the technology and digital transformation services they require to deliver deeply personalized experiences and to respond quickly to evolving market needs.”

Today’s announcement provides financial institutions across the mentioned regions with access to Bring’s cutting-edge digital services and solutions who can deliver an end-to-end Zafin banking solution.

Access to Zafin complements the existing capabilities Bring Global can deliver for financial institutions offering comprehensive digital technology capabilities.

“This partnership with Zafin will increase Bring's capabilities to provide an even better customer experience to our clients’ customers, while focusing on guaranteeing nimble and agile solutions that will help the banking industry to answer the relationship challenges both of today and tomorrow. It will also allow us to not only maintain our competitive advantage in these markets, but also reaffirm our commitment to our clients by making the customer journey smoother and more efficient,” said Carlos Alves, CEO of Bring Global.

About Zafin:

Zafin, the global leader in SaaS cloud-native product and pricing solutions, is a trusted partner to the world’s most customer-centric financial institutions. Zafin’s product and pricing platform empowers banks of all sizes to center their customers, grow relationships and drive revenues.

The Zafin platform separates product and pricing from core processing to accelerate progressive modernization, enable digital transformation and deliver personalization at the relationship level.

A typical Zafin installation integrates easily with most back-end systems and customer-facing channels to increase product and pricing efficiency and agility, drive interest and non-interest income, and deliver a positive ROI—often in one year or less. www.zafin.com

About Bring Global

Founded in 2011, we are a leading knowledge company specialized in building and providing cutting-edge business and technology solutions to improve our clients’ performance around the world.

With a focus on financial services and telecommunications, we are experts in Digital Transformation, Data Solutions and Digital Payments.

With projects in more than 20 countries and subsidiaries in four continents, we are dedicated to making an impact on millions of people’s lives by solving our clients’ challenges on their journey to success.

We accomplish our goals through a robust business model, strong partnerships and the commitment of our people. www.bringglobal.com

Media Contacts:

April Evans

Uproar PR for Zafin

AEvans@uproarpr.com

Fátima Abreu

Marketing & Communications Director for Bring Global

+351 91 25419 00

fatima.abreu@bringglobal.com