Rogers to Bring its Fibre-Powered Network to Residents and Businesses of Ontario’s Quinte Region

Across the communities of Quinte West, Belleville and Prince Edward County, Rogers will invest over $140 million to connect more than 20,000 homes and businesses to reliable high-speed connectivity.

Businesses in the area that will benefit from this investment, include schools, medical clinics, hotels, restaurants, grocery stores, and much more.

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliable high-speed internet is more important than ever for Canadians. Working remotely, running a business, learning online and staying connected to the things and people that matter most requires connectivity. That is why Rogers is proud to be taking the next step in closing the digital divide by expanding its network to the communities of Quinte West, Belleville and Prince Edward County.

“It is important that we continue to invest in our communities and today’s announcement will ensure that residents and businesses in Quinte West, Belleville and Prince Edward County have access to reliable internet,” said Phil Hartling, Executive Vice President, Service Expansion, Rogers Communications. “Connectivity is critical to study online, run a business, book a virtual appointment or stream your favorite show after a long day’s work so we are thrilled to be partnering with municipalities to bring connectivity and make a meaningful difference in the lives of people in these communities.”

As part of its $140 million investment, Rogers will expand its fibre network delivering fibre-to-the home technology, servicing more than 20,000 homes and businesses in Quinte West, Belleville and Prince Edward County. Once completed, residents and business owners will have access to the full suite of services including Rogers Ignite Internet™ with download speeds of up to 1.5 gigabit per second and Rogers’ leading IPTV service, Ignite TV™.

“It’s great to know that Rogers is building on the Government of Canada’s ongoing investments, through the Universal Broadband Fund and Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) to make their way to us in new network expansions,” MP Neil Ellis, Member of Parliament for Bay of Quinte. “The Bay of Quinte welcomes all investments in infrastructure that can help even more of our community members easily access the digital services and platforms that have become basic requirements for educational, professional, and personal communication purposes.”

“Today’s announcement is welcome news. This investment from Rogers will offer more residents and businesses in my Bay of Quinte riding the ability to access reliable high-speed broadband and become engaged in the digital realm,” said Todd Smith, MPP for Bay of Quinte. “It provides convenience and allows our region to be more competitive economically as we emerge from COVID-19”

"Recent events have made it clear that reliable internet access is an essential service, not a luxury. We couldn’t be more thrilled that Rogers is taking the initiative to build a fibre network within the rural areas of Quinte West,” said Quinte West Mayor Jim Harrison. “This new connectivity will allow our residents and businesses to thrive in a world that increasingly relies on high-speed internet connection.”

“Belleville has been working hard to improve the quality of life and business services for our residents and this news from Rogers fits right in with what we've been doing,” said Belleville Mayor Mitch Panciuk. “A key service to keep us current and competitive is reliable high-speed internet for business, educational and recreational purposes. This expansion keeps us connected with each other and the world beyond.”

“Fast, reliable internet is a critical piece of infrastructure in the 21st century, a fact made even more apparent during the pandemic as more people work and learn from home. We know, however, that many of our residents and businesses outside of the core urban areas struggle to access this vital service,” said Prince Edward County Mayor Steve Ferguson. “That's why the municipality has been working with a number of internet service providers to expand coverage across Prince Edward County. We are excited that Rogers has decided to step up and extend its fibre network in our community."

Rogers investments will bring reliable Internet to more than 500,000 households in rural and underserved communities by the end of 2021. To help close the digital divide and improve the lives of Canadians, Rogers is partnering with communities and governments through programs like the Improving Connectivity for Ontarians (ICON) program, the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF), Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT), and the Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN).

