AmpliTech Secures $0.5M in Follow-On Orders for Custom Low Noise Amplifiers for a Global Satellite Broadband Services Provider

Bohemia, NY, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art components and semiconductor chips for satellite, 5G and other communications networks for defense, space and other commercial applications, announced today it has received $0.5M in orders for custom Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs) for a global high-speed satellite broadband services provider. The amplifiers, which are expected to ship in the third quarter, will be utilized in satellite ground stations to disseminate valuable geosynchronous equatorial orbit (GEO), Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite system data to end-users.

AmpliTech’s radio frequency amplifiers provide the industry’s highest levels of signal amplification performance while eliminating the environmental interference or “noise” that can degrade or destroy digital data being transported. High quality, low noise amplification enables communications networks to work much more efficiently – substantially improving their data throughput and financial performance while also delivering enhanced value to network users.

CEO Fawad Maqbool commented, “We have years of experience working with this customer to deploy customized low noise amplifiers in their satellite systems. It recognizes the value of our industry-leading performance and reliability to deliver data and communications that are unimpacted by environmental interference. We are excited to build on this relationship to maximize the efficiency of the customer’s communications systems and look forward to working with the customer in the future.”

About AmpliTech (www.amplitechinc.com)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. AmpliTech has a 13+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of the unique skills, experience and dedication of our focused team which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing and excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's ability to execute its business plan as anticipated; (ii) trends affecting the Company's ﬁnancial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, all of which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising, these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

