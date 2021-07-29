Levitee Labs Acquires Three Specialized Alberta Pharmacies

Levitee has completed the acquisition of three pharmacies specialized in filling prescriptions for patients with substance abuse disorders, mental health conditions and chronic pain

Revenue for the group of pharmacies has increased 25% in the last 12 months

The pharmacies are synergistic with Levitee’s other Alberta assets including the recently purchased BlockMD telemedicine platform, and 5 ACT Medical clinics



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levitee Labs Inc. (the "Company" or "Levitee”), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce that, effective today, it has completed the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of 2143327 Alberta Ltd., 2144209 Alberta Ltd., and 2017162 Alberta Ltd. (collectively, the “Companies”) for $3,637,528 in cash.

Each of the Companies operates a pharmacy in Alberta specialized in filling prescriptions for medications used to treat people with substance use disorders, mental health conditions and chronic pain. The pharmacies also offer home delivery options to their customers. In the aggregate, the Companies had revenues of approximately $3,000,000 over the past 12 months, with $800,000 in EBITDA. The purchase price represents approximately 4.5x EBITDA on a trailing basis.

“Purchasing these pharmacies was part and parcel to our strategy to be a vertically integrated company focused on substance abuse and chronic conditions,” said Pouya Farmand, Chief Executive Officer at Levitee. “In addition to this transaction, we’ve now closed on the acquisitions of BlockMD, a telemedicine company focused on addiction, and the operating assets of ACT Medical Centres, which operates five addiction clinics in Alberta that collectively conducted over 35,000 visits in the last year. Adding three specialized pharmacies gives us a commanding position to serve Albertans in need, from curating treatment programs on-site or remotely to filling prescriptions and delivering them directly to patients’ homes.”

“We are excited to add another key cash flowing piece to our portfolio that is synergistic with our other treatment assets,” added Ken Osborne, Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at Levitee. “Our team is working hard to identify and vet additional assets in our target verticals that we can bring on and through which we can achieve economies of scale. We are truly excited for what is to come.”

About Levitee Labs

Levitee Labs is establishing itself as a leader in the integrative wellness space. Through leveraging an M&A regimen that focuses on the centralization of complementary integrative wellness assets, Levitee Labs aims to transform mental health and addiction treatments through the integration of psychedelic medicines and therapies.

Further information about the Company is available on its website at www.leviteelabs.com .

