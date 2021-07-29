 Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Third Quarter Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $5.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, representing an increase of $241 thousand, or 4.62%, compared to net income of $5.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company also announced diluted earnings per share of $2.60 for quarter, representing a 4.42% increase over diluted earnings per share of $2.49 for prior quarter. Net earnings were slightly higher quarter over quarter because of lower provisioning for income taxes due to the company’s investment in certain tax credits.



“In the second quarter, we generated net interest income of $13.3 million, just below the first quarter’s level of $13.6 million” said Spence Mullis, President and CEO. “As projected, our margin continued to compress slightly in the second quarter due to our excess liquidity levels, continued forgiveness/payoffs of SBA Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans, and the competitive pricing of new and renewed loans. Our non-interest expense increased slightly during the quarter as we launched a new website, completed a core system conversion, and lifted a team of seasoned commercial and mortgage bankers from another institution. We look forward to these investments augmenting shareholder value in the quarters to come.”

The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 4.90% to $138 million as of June 30, 2021, as compared to $131 million as of March 31, 2021. Tangible book value per share increased to $59.86 as of June 30, 2021, a 5.40% increase from $56.77 per share on March 31, 2021. On July 21, 2021, the board of directors approved its third quarter dividend of $0.38 per share payable on or about September 15th to all shareholders of record as of August 10th.

Loans, net of PPP loans, grew $25.0 million during the quarter or 2.9%, while revenue on the gross portfolio decreased 3.0% or $388 thousand from the first quarter. The gross decrease was driven primarily by lower PPP fee revenue. PPP fee revenue of $811 thousand was recognized during the quarter, which was a decline of 42% from the $1.4 million recognized during the first quarter. Gross secondary mortgage revenue for the quarter remained strong at $785 thousand, up $47 thousand or 6.4% from the first quarter. With the recent drop in market rates and the addition of mortgage originators via the aforementioned lift out, management expects solid mortgage revenue in the coming quarter.

Provision for loan losses was $750 thousand as of June 30, 2021 versus $650 thousand as of March 31, 2021. Our reserve as a percentage of total loans was 1.47% when PPP loans are netted out of total loans as of June 30, 2021, versus 1.42% as of March 31, 2021. Our adversely classified coverage ratio was 8.43% as of June 30, 2021 versus 9.20% as of March 30, 2021.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Balance Sheet June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 Change % Change 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 66,121,775 $ 71,164,883 $ (5,043,108 ) -7.09 % $ 56,702,226 Federal funds sold 87,869,237 115,957,486 (28,088,249 ) -24.22 % 28,826,177 Total cash and cash equivalents 153,991,012 187,122,369 (33,131,357 ) -17.71 % 85,528,403 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 350,000 350,000 - 0.00 % 1,350,000 Securities available for sale, at fair value 263,891,405 245,200,205 18,691,200 7.62 % 139,789,954 Securities held to maturity, at cost 12,682,445 12,707,803 (25,358 ) (0.20 %) 9,983,201 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost 624,200 899,700 (275,500 ) (30.62 %) 899,700 Loans, net of unearned income 858,178,798 851,806,225 6,372,573 0.75 % 845,165,974 Less-allowance for loan losses (12,099,672 ) (11,400,979 ) (698,693 ) 6.13 % (10,149,609 ) Loans, net 846,079,126 840,405,246 5,673,880 0.68 % 835,016,365 Bank premises and equipment, net 15,178,731 15,278,014 (99,283 ) -0.65 % 15,593,015 ROU assets for operating lease, net 505,635 570,961 (65,326 ) -11.44 % 410,758 Goodwill 9,361,770 9,361,770 - 0.00 % 9,361,770 Intangible assets, net 2,543,350 2,630,331 (86,981 ) -3.31 % 2,891,386 Other real estate and foreclosed assets 271,389 265,542 5,847 2.20 % 645,231 Accrued interest receivable 4,362,402 4,358,189 4,213 0.10 % 5,799,765 Cash surrender value of life insurance 13,798,452 13,708,665 89,787 0.65 % 13,434,514 Other assets 10,029,683 6,882,236 3,147,447 45.73 % 6,150,319 Total Assets $ 1,333,669,600 $ 1,339,741,031 $ (6,071,431 ) -0.45 % $ 1,126,854,381 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 306,244,572 $ 305,974,839 $ 269,733 0.09 % $ 261,805,349 Interest bearing 853,411,310 870,266,327 (16,855,017 ) -1.94 % 723,800,470 1,159,655,882 1,176,241,166 (16,585,284 ) -1.41 % 985,605,819 Other borrowed funds 28,714,778 28,696,127 18,651 0.06 % 14,124,000 Lease liability for operating lease 505,635 570,961 (65,326 ) -11.44 % 410,758 Accrued interest payable 198,992 413,062 (214,070 ) -51.83 % 393,973 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,958,927 2,613,863 4,345,064 166.23 % 7,042,426 Total liabilities 1,196,034,214 1,208,535,179 (12,500,965 ) -1.03 % 1,007,576,976 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 2,151,398 2,150,798 600 0.03 % 2,144,766 Paid in capital surplus 39,735,842 39,690,242 45,600 0.11 % 39,292,064 Retained earnings 81,672,346 82,470,411 (798,065 ) -0.97 % 67,336,736 Current year earnings 10,679,804 5,219,266 5,460,538 104.62 % 7,407,128 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,061,193 3,340,332 1,720,861 51.52 % 4,661,280 Treasury Stock, at cost 50,927 (1,665,197 ) (1,665,197 ) - 0.00 % (1,564,569 ) Total shareholders' equity 137,635,386 131,205,852 6,429,534 4.90 % 119,277,405 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,333,669,600 $ 1,339,741,031 (6,071,431 ) -0.45 % $ 1,126,854,381





MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Statement of Income for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 Change % Change 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 12,795,036 $ 13,183,691 $ (388,655 ) -2.95 % $ 12,758,312 Interest income on securities 1,449,522 1,273,895 175,627 13.79 % 942,506 Income on federal funds sold 18,769 19,057 (288 ) -1.51 % 8,615 Income on time deposits held in other banks 28,685 27,936 749 2.68 % 7,766 Other interest and dividend income 53,518 21,217 32,301 152.24 % 38,358 Total interest and dividend income 14,345,530 14,525,796 (180,266 ) -1.24 % 13,755,557 Interest Expense: Deposits 626,030 569,068 $ 56,962 10.01 % 1,381,632 Interest on other borrowed funds 387,005 393,271 (6,266 ) -1.59 % 179,337 Interest on federal funds purchased -- -- -- -- -- Total interest expense 1,013,035 962,339 50,696 5.27 % 1,560,969 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 13,332,495 13,563,457 (230,962 ) -1.70 % 12,194,588 Less-provision for loan losses 750,000 650,000 100,000 15.38 % 2,000,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,582,495 12,913,457 (330,962 ) -2.56 % 10,194,588 Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 418,331 469,437 (51,106 ) -10.89 % 387,440 Other service charges, commissions and fees 365,636 375,312 (9,676 ) -2.58 % 544,539 Gain on sale of loans -- -- -- -- -- Increase in CSV of life insurance 89,787 88,222 1,565 1.77 % 93,136 Other income 41,655 248,699 (207,044 ) -83.25 % 9,742 Total noninterest income 915,409 1,181,670 (266,261 ) -22.53 % 1,034,857 Noninterest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,449,439 4,318,080 131,359 3.04 % 4,377,552 Occupancy and equipment expenses, net 573,066 513,406 59,660 11.62 % 603,710 (Gain) loss on sales and calls of securities -- -- -- -- -- Loss (gain) on sales of foreclosed assets and other real estate (138 ) 4,202 (4,340 ) -103.28 % 2,240 Gain on sales of premises and equipment -- -- -- -- -- Other expenses 2,467,806 2,486,633 (18,827 ) -0.76 % 1,601,247 Total noninterest expense 7,490,173 7,322,321 167,852 2.29 % 6,584,749 Income Before Income Taxes 6,007,731 6,772,806 (765,075 ) -11.30 % 4,644,696 Provision for income taxes 547,193 1,553,540 (1,006,347 ) -64.78 % 1,275,320 Net Income $ 5,460,538 $ 5,219,266 $ 241,272 4.62 % $ 3,369,376 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.60 $ 2.49 $ 0.11 4.42 % $ 1.60 Diluted $ 2.60 $ 2.49 $ 0.11 4.42 % $ 1.60



