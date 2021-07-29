Scipher Medicine Increases Patient Access for Prismra® by Expanding Intended Use in Autoimmune Patients

Expanded intended use for the blood test validated in Network-004 study.



Now, most rheumatoid arthritis patients can be tested at any point in their clinical journey.

Test enables providers to identify optimal rheumatoid arthritis treatment for more than 600,000 patients annually.



WALTHAM, Mass., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company matching patients with most effective therapy, today announced the expanded clinical utility and intended use to include most rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients for its commercially available PrismRA blood test.

PrismRA is a first-of-its-kind molecular signature test that informs personalized treatment decisions for RA patients at any point in the clinical journey.

Specialty drug spend is one of the largest contributors to increasing healthcare costs. An estimated $552 billion is wasted each year when patients are prescribed drugs they don’t respond to. Close to 90% of RA patients failing methotrexate are prescribed the world’s largest selling drug class, tumor necrosis factor inhibitor (TNFi) therapies. Yet the majority of patients don’t respond and cycle through unnecessary dose escalations and multiple ineffective TNFi drugs until they are prescribed alternative effective therapy.

PrismRA accurately predicts inadequate response to TNFi therapy enabling such patients to start alternative effective FDA-approved therapies at initial therapy selection and, now with the expanded indication, during any point in the patient journey in order to reach treatment goals faster. The expanded use was validated in the Network-004 study with 73 sites across the United States and published in Rheumatology and Therapy. PrismRA can now serve over 600,000 patients in the Unites States and 11.5 million globally suffering from RA.

“With its expanded utility, PrismRA can reduce cost of care by more than $19,000 per patient per year by avoiding ineffective therapy and dose escalations,” said Alif Saleh, Chief Executive Officer of Scipher Medicine. “We are adding and will keep adding more indications and drugs for PrismRA, including JAK and IL therapies so that one simple blood test empowers physicians with extensive evidence-based therapy selection solutions.”

Expanded access to PrismRA testing is urgently needed as RA patients not responding to prescribed therapy experience increased cardiovascular disease, 83% more surgeries, increased opioid usage, and twice as many emergency visits and hospitalizations.

“There is an urgent need for personalized medicine in rheumatology,” said James E. Mossell III, D.O., F.A.C.R. from Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center of South Georgia affiliated with Tift Regional Medical Center. “A precision medicine approach that is used when starting or modifying RA therapy will be a powerful tool for providers and allow significantly more patients to reach their treatment targets sooner.”

Since its launch in the fall of 2020, more than 10% of the rheumatologists in the US have ordered PrismRA. Over 1.3 million Americans and 20 million patients globally suffer from rheumatoid arthritis.

About PrismRA®

PrismRA, a molecular signature test, is a revolutionary advancement bringing precision medicine to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which affects 20 million patients globally. From a routine blood draw, the PrismRA test analyzes an individual's molecular signature, helping identify who is unlikely to adequately respond to TNFi therapy, the world’s largest selling drug class, so non-responders can be prescribed alternative effective therapy and avoid unnecessary dose escalations or drug cycles. Providers now have objective data to guide therapeutic decision-making and give patients the best chance of achieving treatment targets and improving clinical outcomes. For more information, please visit www.PrismRA.com.

About Scipher Medicine®

Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company, holds the fundamental belief that patients deserve simple answers to treatment options based on scientifically backed data. Leveraging our proprietary Network Medicine platform and artificial intelligence, we commercialize liquid- based tests revealing a persons’ unique molecular disease signature and match such signature to the most effective therapy, ensuring optimal treatment from day one. The unprecedented amount of patient molecular data generated from our tests further drives the discovery and development of novel and more effective therapeutics. We partner with payers, providers, and pharma along the healthcare value chain to bring precision medicine to autoimmune diseases. Visit www.sciphermedicine.com and follow Scipher on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.