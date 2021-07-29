Roaming Tariff Market Value Projected To Reach US$ 90.5 Billion By 2028 Covering COVID-19 Impact: Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Roaming tariff Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2028”



LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Roaming Tariff Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% from 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach around US$ 90.5 Bn by 2028.

Europe currently holds the lion's share of the roaming tariff market, with a reasonable share, and will maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. According to the EU report, the most important factor contributing to market growth is fair use policy. When roaming within the EU, mobile operators may implement a "fair use policy" to ensure that all roaming customers have access to and benefit from the "roam like at home" rules (roaming services at domestic prices). Apart from that, UK carrier EE has implemented roaming tariffs for customers travelling to nearly all EU countries. Roaming tariffs for UK customers visiting mainland Europe were common until the EU exited the market in 2017. Currently, EE's decision makes it the first UK carrier to implement post-Brexit roaming tariffs. This allows EE users from UK to enjoy unlimited roaming in Europe and beyond, and there are no plans to change it as a result of the Brexit outcome. These factors have a positive impact on the growth of the roaming tariff market.

In contrast, Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growing CAGR in the roaming tariff market in the coming years. This is due to the growing IoT sector and the gradual roll-out of 5G in the APAC market, which will drive the growth of roaming data demand in the coming years. APAC has yet to follow suit with roaming free tariffs; however, roaming costs have decreased, encouraging more subscribers to use mobile phones abroad and contributing to the commoditization of mobile services. This is a game-changing opportunity that increases revenue and improves the customer experience by offering roaming packages. Such factors ultimately contribute to the expansion of the APAC roaming tariff market.

Market Restraints

Structural barriers are the most impeding factors for the growth of global roaming tariff market

To eliminate double taxation, combat fraud, and liberalize international gateways, legal and technological developments are required. Combating these barriers is critical prior to any roaming regulation implementation, as it inflates roaming charges in individual countries. Furthermore, the industries continue to make significant investments in order to meet the technical challenges of international roaming. Regular interventional services reduce operators' ability to invest in meeting the challenges of mobile broadband roll out.

Market Drivers

There is currently a rising trend toward higher data download volumes; telecom operators have introduced innovative packages, involving flat rate daily bundles that deliver much lower prices per megabyte than was previously available. Furthermore, a pre-paid roaming platform agreement exists between several Central American countries, including Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Such factors have a positive impact on the roaming tariff market, causing it to grow exponentially during the analysis period.

Segmental Outlook

The global roaming tariff market is segmented based on roaming type, distribution channel, and service. Roaming type is classified into national and international. Distribution channel is bifurcated into retail roaming and wholesale roaming. Further, service is segmented as voice, SMS, and data.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players of roaming tariff involve AT&T Inc., Bharti Airtel Limited, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom AG, T-Mobile, Telefónica, S.A., Vodafone Group Plc, Verizon Communications Inc., and among others.

Some of the key observations regarding roaming tariff include:

In February 2021, Wipro Limited partnered with Telefónica Germany/O2 to widen its ecosystem for transformation of its business support systems and quality assurance to provide better quality user experience and grow in B2B market





In March 2020, T-Mobile partnered with multiple spectrum holders to light up additional 600 MHz spectrum for the next 60 days, expanding network capacity. T-Mobile has already deployed additional 600 MHz spectrum successfully from various companies, thereby multiplying the total 600 MHz LTE capacity in the US. This will also help users of Metro by T-Mobile, T-Mobile customers and other associated partners to be more connected during the pandemic.



