Distributed Control Systems Market Growth Sturdy at 5.4% CAGR to Outstrip $23,108.60 Million by 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

Pune, India., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distributed Control Systems Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Distributed Control Systems Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Industry, and Geography,” the Distributed Control Systems Market Size is projected to reach US$ 23,108.60 million by 2028 from US$ 15,982.29 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021–2028.

Distributed Control Systems Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ABB Ltd.; Emerson Electric Co.; General Electric Company; Honeywell International Inc.; NovaTech, LLC; Rockwell Automation; Schneider Electric SE; Siemens AG; Toshiba Corporation; and Yokogawa Electric Corporation are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global distributed control systems market and its ecosystem.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Distributed Control Systems Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006986/



In 2021, GE Renewable Energy and Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation have signed a strategic partnership agreement to localize critical phases of GE’s Haliade-X offshore wind turbine manufacturing process and support its commercialization in the country.

Power generation companies are growing rapidly due to the huge demand for electricity from industrial and residential sectors. Different process systems have their control system loop for the deployment of distributed control system (DCS) in power generation plants. Several microprocessors are implemented at different locations in a power plant, and individual control loops monitor and generate data controlling each process of the plant. Power plant control systems are distributed topologically and functionally. Functional distribution, involving the operation of boiler side values, fans, turbine values, boiler oil firing, and boiler coal firing, is required for carrying out various activities. The implementation of these DCS solutions for utilities and other electric power companies helps understand customer usage patterns; control the energy constraints; prevent theft, fraud, and other illegal activities to mitigate loss; and ensure regulatory compliance, thereby ultimately meeting the customers’ demand. The capability to measure, analyze, and evaluate electricity distribution, supply, and consumption data in near-real-time also helps gather information on customers’ usage patterns and preferences. Advanced technologies and computational methods allow the distribution companies to save money, reduce risk level, and improve critical assets’ consistency. DCS allows the utilities to provide accurate information to their customers about grid updates and power outages to raise customer satisfaction levels.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Distributed Control Systems Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006986/



Asia Pacific led the global distributed control systems market in 2020. Asia Pacific is a technologically advancing region with economically developing tech-savvy countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The demand for advanced technologies is high in these countries, and the governments and private organizations are investing significantly in developing and procuring advanced systems. Energy & power, food & beverages, automotive, and chemicals & petrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals are among the fastest-growing industries in the region. The escalating production capabilities in these industries are bolstering the demand for DCS.

Rise in Labor Costs and Emphasis on Production Accuracy to Propel Distributed Control Systems Market Growth in Coming Years:

The cost of manufacturing increases with the rise in price of raw materials, energy, and labor. However, the costs of these resources, as well as the cost volatility pattern, differs with countries. Although, the labor wages in certain countries are relatively lower, these countries are witnessing rise in labor costs. For instance, China and Taiwan are noticing a rapid growth in labor costs, which is compelling companies to adopt industrial automation for certain functions. Also, an urge for high-quality production is anticipated to foster the demand for industrial automation globally. Manufacturers are adopting suitable strategies to provide higher throughput for boosting the efficiency of production units. To meet quality guidelines, automation controls and remote monitoring systems are deployed in several manufacturing facilities as they reduce in human errors and efforts, which result in enhanced quality and speed. These factors are propelling the adoption of distributed control systems in various industries.

Direct Purchase Copy of Distributed Control Systems Market Research Study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006986/

Distributed Control Systems Market: Industry Vertical Overview

On the basis of industry, the distributed control system market is segmented into power generation, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, chemicals, and others. Various industries are embracing automation to ensure effective flow of activities with minimal manual errors and lowered operational costs. With rapid pace of industrialization, the scope of automation is growing vigorously, encouraging the adoption of highly advanced technologies in major industries. Automation enhances efficiency and productivity of production plants, and DCS are a vital part of industrial automation.













Browse Related Reports:

Vibration Control System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Active, Passive); Industry (Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Manufacturing, Electrical and Electronics, Healthcare, Oil and Gas, Mining, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/vibration-control-system-market



Distributed Temperature Scanning Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Fiber Type (Multi-mode Fiber, Single-mode Fiber); Application (Pipeline Leakage Detection, Oil and Gas, Fire Detection, Environmental Monitoring, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/distributed-temperature-scanning-market



Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Operating Principle (OTDR, OFDR); Fiber Type (Single-Mode, Multimode); Application (Temperature Sensing, Acoustic Sensing, Other Sensing Applications); End-use Industry (Oil and Gas, Power and Utility, Safety and Security, Industrial, Civil Engineering) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/distributed-fiber-optic-sensing-market















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/distributed-control-systems-dcs-market