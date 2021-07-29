Value-based loyalty towards sustainable brands continues to increase amongst Canadian consumers despite Covid-19

English French

OTTAWA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent study on consumer sentiment has shown that Canadians see sustainability certifications such as Fairtrade as more important than even in the wake of the pandemic.



Conducted by GlobeScan in 15 countries including Canada, the consumer survey offers insight into the values and causes consumers find most important and how products with sustainability claims such as Fairtrade are increasingly becoming a key factor in their purchasing decision.

“GlobeScan has been tracking ethical consumer trends for more than 20 years and we have recently seen significant increases in people wanting to make more socially and environmentally responsible shopping choices. But we know that behaviour lags attitudes, so ethical labels like Fairtrade can be valuable trusted guides for busy shoppers,” said Caroline Holme, Senior Director at GlobeScan.

Despite challenges at home, Canadians still chose to shop with their values in mind

With awareness of global issues and the impact of consumer choices on the rise, people are making conscious choices to support their values and beliefs when shopping according to GlobeScan’s findings.

The study shows that even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians continue to be particularly concerned with making purchasing decisions that ensure fair pay to farmers and workers, safe working conditions, environmental protections, and ensure no child labour was employed.

"This latest research shows us that sustainable business practices are no longer a "nice to have" but a must have," said Julie Francoeur, Executive Director at Fairtrade Canada. "The increased purchasing power of Canadian youth is particularly promising, as we see increased awareness of how their choices impact farmers and workers sometimes half a world away. We celebrate that Canadian youth stand in solidarity with the farmers and workers of the Global South, especially as they continue to suffer the impacts of the pandemic as well as climate change.”

In addition to increased consumer awareness of the Fairtrade Mark, frequency of purchase also rose in 2021. The study reports that Canadians are more easily able to associate Fairtrade with the values they choose that drive their purchasing decisions. Generally, Canadian consumers feel an increased sense of trust, pride and community when supporting Fairtrade. Nearly 8 out of 10 consumers feel they are standing together with the people who grow their food and that by buying Fairtrade they are part of a community fighting for a fairer and more just supply chain.

Increased awareness of Fairtrade in Canada also impacts farmers and workers in the Global South. As Canadians continue to increase demand for Fairtrade products, businesses will increasingly choose to source on fair terms of trade, in turn allowing producers of the Global South to build sustainable, healthy communities for future generations. “Fairtrade farmers and workers are doing their part, for instance by improving farming methods, adapting to climate change, and expanding positive opportunities for women and young people,” said Dr. Nyong’o, Fairtrade International’s Global CEO. “That’s why everyone who chooses Fairtrade is making a commitment to join with farmers and workers to create the fairer, more sustainable world that we all want.”

An in depth understanding of the insights of the 2021 GlobeScan study will be provided during a dedicated webinar hosted by Fairtrade Canada on August 3rd at 1PM (EST).

FAST FACTS

Awareness of the Mark has grown significantly since 2019, for a total of 42% recognition.

Amongst Canadians who recognize the Fairtrade Mark, younger people (aged 18–34) compose the majority as most likely to recognize ethical and environmental labels.

Nearly 8 out of 10 consumers that know Fairtrade have purchased a Fairtrade-certified product at least once in the last six months, an increase by 8% compared to 2019.



About Fairtrade Canada

Fair trade is an alternative, on-ground approach to conventional trade based on a partnership between producers and traders, businesses and consumers. The international Fairtrade system—made up of Fairtrade International and its member organisations—represents the world's largest and most recognised fair trade system. Fairtrade Canada is a Fairtrade International member and nonprofit organization that certifies, promotes and advocates for Fairtrade.

