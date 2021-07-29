For Immediate Release: American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) Sells Out of plant + body essentials; New Products To Be Launched In 2022





The Company will develop new nano-infused health and wellness products for the plant + body essentials line to better complement CailBear topicals

PLAYA VISTA, CA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announces that it has sold out of its plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.co) CBD relief and topical products. The Company is in the process of developing new nano-infused products to go under the plant + body essentials line, with a targeted release date in 2022. The new products will complement the CaliBear (www.calibearlife.com) CBD products that are launching, which will feature topical products including CBD lip balm and CBD relief cream.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, “Today is a momentous day as we have sold out of plant + body essentials products. This is another step in the Company’s preparations for the launch of CaliBear, which will have its own line of topical CBD products. We have begun developing new nano-infused health and wellness products to be sold under the plant + body essentials brand. The brand will be a great complement to the CaliBear brand; the new products will help plant + body further distinguish itself in the Company’s portfolio. The mission for the Company that I outlined earlier this year in my letter to shareholders was to develop products with CBD and nano technology that leverage the Company’s available technology to create superior products in the marketplace; today marks another step toward achieving that initiative. The Company looks forward to updating investors in the coming months about our progress in the new plant + body products coming to market. For now we are focusing our attention on CaliBear, and over the next weeks there will be a number of announcements in regards to its launch and where product will be available for sale. The reception that I received in Las Vegas at the Champs show was quite positive from distributors and retailers; there is great anticipation for these products. We are all very excited about getting these products to market, and I look forward to providing more updates to the investor community very shortly.”

