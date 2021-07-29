Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (CVAT) Significantly Expands Patent Portfolio

Chatsworth, CA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT; Berlin: WTC) today announced a significant expansion of its global patent portfolio, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership in cavitation systems and processes.



“From the beginning, we recognized the importance of developing and then protecting our technology,” said Roman Gordon, Global Technology Manager. “As a pioneer in cavitation, we know via our priority dates that we were and are ahead of the competition. To have our creativity recognized by patent offices around the globe (United States, Canada, Europe, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and others) is a source of pride for the entire CTI team and should be very comforting to our Customers, Partners and Investors.”

Cavitation Technologies, Inc., continues to innovate to meet the challenges in fluid processing systems. With more than 40 issued patents, CTI systems and processes address the current marketplace requirements for the edible oil industry, renewable fuel, and environmentally safe chemical free water treatment process, among others.

In 2021 the company received four additional patents including one issued by European Patent Office (EPO).

Entitled:

· APPARATUS FOR GENERATING CAVITATION IN A LIQUID - Patent # 10,954,140

· SYSTEM AND METHOD FOR PURIFICATION OF DRINKING - Patent # 10,995,015

· PROCESSES FOR INCREASING PLANT PROTEIN YIELD FROM BIOMASS - Patent # 11,066,440

· SYSTEM AND METHOD FOR PURIFICATION OF DRINKING WATER, ETHANOL AND ALCOHOL BEVERAGES OF IMPURITIES - EPO Patent # 3476465

A list of CTI patents can be found at https://patents.justia.com/assignee/cavitation-technologies-inc

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad.

