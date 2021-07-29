Dynamic Communities Brings Microsoft Users Together at Community Summit North America in October, Unveils Conference Program

TAMPA, Fla., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Communities, a media and events company that helps businesses compete in the acceleration economy, today unveils the Conference Program for Community Summit North America, the largest independent event for the Microsoft ecosystem. The 17th annual Summit, “Reunion of Magic,” brings advanced technology and dynamic business leaders together October 12-15, 2021 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. Register here. Early bird pricing ends July 31, 2021.



“Over the last 18 months, business and technology users and leaders in the Microsoft community have faced a host of new challenges -- like security threats, remote workforces and an accelerated need to migrate from on-premise to cloud-based solutions. It’s critical that people come together to learn how to tackle this changing business landscape head on. We have an exceptional line-up of over 300 speakers who can provide guidance around these and other issues. If you are ready to improve your knowledge around Microsoft Dynamics and Power Platform, Community Summit North America is the place to be in October,” said Aaron Back, Senior Analyst, Dynamic Communities.

The three and a half-day education and networking event offers the latest Microsoft technical and business information, which is geared to help users with advice, tips, tricks and more though education sessions, user group centric hubs and Tech Media stations. The event is ideal for technology professionals, system administrators, business analysts, developers and business professionals who are using or considering Microsoft Business Applications. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from and connect with leaders, peers, Microsoft engineers and support technicians to gain insights and practical ideas for increasing efficiency and overcoming challenges.

The conference program is planned by an independent committee of more than 100 volunteers. The Programming Committee’s objective is to deliver end-to-end learning around Dynamics 365 F&O AX, CE/CRM and BC/NAV, Dynamics GP & SL, and the Microsoft Power Platform.

“This conference agenda is one of the best we’ve ever had for Summit,” said Kim Dallefeld, CEO, Dallefeld Consulting and Summit Programming Committee member of 17 years. “Business Central and NAV users alone have 142 sessions to attend include 114 one-hour sessions, 4 deep dive 1.5 hour sessions and 24 mini sessions called fast chats. There are similar tracks built around other core applications. And that’s not all, we have extended help desk and Expo times; get one-on-one assistance from experts and for those looking for solutions visit multiple vendors. There will be some sessions broadcast but the real value lies in the ability network with acquaintances, old and new. Come join us to learn, to meet and have fun doing both.”

Community Summit will offer more than 600 educational sessions from experts at Canyon Ranch, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, EY, Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana, Metropolitan Transportation Commission, Microsoft, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, West Music Company and others who will deliver real-world tips, tricks and advanced strategies around the issues businesses are tackling today and planning for tomorrow.

Community Summit North America tracks include:

ERP, CRM & Business Solutions

Planning and Process Management

Supply Chain & Logistics

Implementations, Integrations, Migrations

On-Premise & Cloud Security

Analytics, Reporting and Business Intelligence

Business & Professional Transformation

Cloud Development, Low Code & No Code

Automation, AU & Machine Learning



View the complete Conference Program here.

To register for Community Summit North America, click here. Early bird pricing ends July 31, 2021.

