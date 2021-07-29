Total Expert Expands Platform Capabilities to Modernize the Customer Experience for Banks and Lenders

MINNEAPOLIS, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the CRM and customer engagement platform purpose-built for the financial services industry, today released an expanded platform, complete with powerful integrations and innovative product updates within Total Expert. The new functionality and data integrations help financial institutions humanize sales and marketing outreach, build long-lasting loyalty, and strengthen customer relationships at scale—providing the modern approach institutions need in order to win today.



This new functionality arrives at a critical juncture in the industry as banks and lenders compete for consumer attention with incredible experiences. The stakes are high: 78% of consumers expect consistent communications wherever they engage, so every customer touchpoint can either strengthen or jeopardize a relationship.

“Modern financial institutions have an immense amount of valuable customer data at their fingertips, but too often they lack the tools to act on it,” said Matt Tippets, chief product officer at Total Expert. “Our most recent updates to Total Expert enable banks and lenders to easily transform their data into meaningful customer connections by turning customer insights into action and impact.”

The latest innovations in functionality build on Total Expert’s ability to streamline communications across the entire customer journey, including:

Direct-to-consumer sales and marketing: Total Expert for Consumer Direct , the first all-in-one sales and marketing platform built on a single data model for direct lending, increases speed to market while powering authentic customer communications, lead routing, and lead management.

, the first all-in-one sales and marketing platform built on a single data model for direct lending, increases speed to market while powering authentic customer communications, lead routing, and lead management. Faster campaign execution : Improved Email Builder for creation and deployment of personalized and compliant customer emails at scale.

: Improved Email Builder for creation and deployment of personalized and compliant customer emails at scale. Voice of the Customer : TrueIntent captures the voice of the customer and uses zero-party data to deploy humanized messages.

: captures the voice of the customer and uses zero-party data to deploy humanized messages. Personalized outreach: All-new technology integrations with Salesforce and RatePlug centralize and configure contact and lead data to automate personalized messages to the right people at the right time.

This release is the latest in a series of major innovations the company is announcing this year—platform expansions that are driving substantial growth for Total Expert and elevating its position as a market leader. Total Expert has amassed numerous accolades over the past year, including recognition as the No.1 CRM platform by STRATMOR Group and a HousingWire Tech100 winner for four consecutive years.

“Banks and lenders who embrace Total Expert understand the need to modernize and provide value to today’s financial consumer. They know that stronger connections and more meaningful conversations throughout the customer journey deepen relationships, create financial literacy and wellbeing, and keep customers coming back,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “Total Expert is on a mission to innovate on new technology that helps our customers put the human in the center of it all—leveraging data, automation, and industry best practices to deliver a superior experience and ultimately create a customer for life.”

For more information about Total Expert, visit www.totalexpert.com .

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the leading fintech software company that delivers purpose-built CRM and customer engagement for modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information visit totalexpert.com.