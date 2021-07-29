Markel Invests in a New App for Buying and Selling Horses: Horse Match

RICHMOND, Va., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horse Match, an application that matches buyers with their ideal equine companions, announced today they have a new investor, Markel®.



According to Summer Gentry, CEO and co-founder of Horse Match, “I’m excited that an industry leader like Markel saw our potential and chose to invest, because as a lifelong equestrian I know how important it is to find a perfect horse.”

Horse Match, available on Android and iOS, solves users’ problems with buying and selling horses by helping to make the process easier, faster, and safer. Users just have to swipe left or right on their phones to match with their perfect horse. The app allows for buyers and sellers to connect directly, and also features a system for buyers and sellers to rate each other, which will help build market confidence for both in future purchases. Buyers simply create a profile of their ideal equine partner and Horse Match will display a list of ideal sales horses while filtering out any previously eliminated horses. Sellers can easily create an account and upload descriptions and media directly from their phones and make changes to their ads at any time.

“Markel is excited to collaborate with Horse Match to help make it easier for horse enthusiasts to buy their horses so they can spend more time enjoying their passion and the unique experiences it provides,” said Don Faison, Managing Executive of Markel’s Agriculture Division.

About Markel

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Markel® is a registered trademark of the Markel Corporation. Visit Markel Corporation on the web at markel.com.

About Horse Match

In 2018, Horse Match founder, Summer Gentry, embarked on a journey to find her next horse. She was met with old, clunky websites, unresponsive sellers, and searches that would show the same horses she had already decided weren't for her. She remarked to her friend that "there should be a Tinder for horses!", and the idea for Horse Match was born. Summer then connected with Mike Upchurch, who became a business partner and has been instrumental in getting this new, sleek, modern way of buying and selling horses off of the ground. Disrupting the norm. Breaking the mold. Horse Match. horsematch.com