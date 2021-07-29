Brandon Hall Group Study to Look at Changes for Women in the Workplace

Boca Raton, FL, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, recently launched its annual research study to examine how high-performing organizations adjust their development strategies for women across demographic groups and geographies.

“More women are needed to play integral roles in organizations. The business benefits of having women in positions of influence and leadership are well-documented,” Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke said. “ But this goal must go beyond merely increasing the percentage of women leaders.”

Having dedicated leadership and programs for diversity and inclusion is not the only yardstick for a diverse and inclusive environment and culture, but it’s a strong indicator of the level of commitment, according to previous Brandon Hall Group research. Another strong indicator is the confidence employees have in their ability to move into roles in the organization that align with their career aspirations.

“One strategy isn’t enough. To develop each diverse segment — racial and ethnic minorities, generations, genders, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+ — individual needs, abilities, strengths and challenges must be understood and addressed,” added Cooke.

Brandon Hall Group will use the results of the study to create reports, models and tools to help organizations improve their approach to developing women.

“We will reveal leading practices for helping women of all backgrounds advance their careers,” Brandon Hall Group Senior Vice President and Principal Analyst Claude Werder said. “We also will learn how the disruption of the pandemic impacted women and organizations’ plans as they transition to the evolving ‘new normal.’”

To participate in this study, go to https://www.research.net/r/G8LFVLX. Participants will receive summary results of the survey five to seven weeks after the survey launch and receive immediate download access to the Brandon Hall Group strategy brief, Look at Workplace Experience Through Employees’ Eyes.

