All-Women Rangers in Zimbabwe Empowered by Donated Solar+Storage System to Protect Wildlife and Strengthen Local Community

Oxnard, CA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In advance of World Ranger Day (July 31), the International Anti-Poaching Foundation’s (IAPF) Akashinga Ranger Program is now fully powered by renewable energy, in part from a generous donation of batteries by CA-based SimpliPhi Power, IDEA donors and Bay Area nonprofit, Empowered by Light.

The renewable energy system, comprised of 10-kilowatts of solar panels and 45 kilowatt-hours of energy storage, provides reliable, uninterruptable power to the IAPF’s training facilities in Zimbabwe’s Lower Zambezi Valley with five indoor classrooms, a lecture theater, an industrial kitchen, dining area, laundry room and water well, all of which support the Akashinga rangers.

The all-women ranger force, as chronicled in the documentary, Akashinga: The Brave Ones, directed by Maria Wilhelm and produced by three-time Academy Award winner, James Cameron, patrol 1.3 million acres of wilderness and have achieved significant results, including a 90 percent reduction in elephant poaching since 2016 when the program was initiated. Akashinga is a community-driven conservation model, empowering disadvantaged women—trained by experts in conservation and law enforcement, to restore and preserve a network of wilderness areas as an alternative to trophy hunting and bush-meat markets.

“Having solar and storage technology support our facilities and programs gives us the capacity to operate independently and more effectively on the front lines of the fight to protect wildlife and preserve natural habitats,” said Damien Mander, former Iraq War veteran and Australian Special Forces commando who founded the International Anti-Poaching Foundation and Akashinga Program.

"These women are truly courageous, many coming from abusive homes and marginalized communities to join the Akashinga Program and confront armed and dangerous poachers at the intersection of extreme poverty, gender inequity and climate change. They are revolutionizing the way animals and habitat are protected and how local communities can coexist sustainably and equitably within diverse ecosystems that are essential to the future of the planet,” said Catherine Von Burg, CEO and President of SimpliPhi Power.

“Wildlife poaching and human/wildlife conflict are expected to increase with population growth and climate change, and displacing diesel by providing reliable, renewable electricity to those effectively tackling these issues is a win for wildlife, humanity and the planet,” said Moira Hanes, executive director of Empowered by Light.

About SimpliPhi Power

With a mission to create universal access to safe, reliable, and affordable energy, SimpliPhi Power designs and manufactures efficient, non-toxic, and enduring energy storage and management systems that utilize environmentally benign lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry. Based in Oxnard, California, SimpliPhi combines the non-hazardous LFP energy storage chemistry with its proprietary cell and battery architecture, power electronics, Battery Management System (BMS) and manufacturing processes to create safe, reliable, durable, and highly scalable on-demand power solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and government sectors.

For more information, visit www.simpliphipower.com

Empowered by Light

Empowered by Light is a U.S. nonprofit empowering vulnerable communities on the frontlines of climate change, wildlife loss and environmental devastation. EBL has completed nearly 50 solar and energy storage projects in 8 countries--including seven in Sub-Saharan Africa, helping school-age children study better, supporting conservation and wildlife protection and efforts, and building more resilient communities.

For more information, visit www.empoweredbylight.org

International Anti-Poaching Foundation

The International Anti-Poaching Foundation has transformed a traditionally adversarial approach to conservation into an innovative, empowering and gender-diverse model to protect wildlife and habitats. The animal conservation organization is a leader in on-the-ground solutions for nature conservation, protecting and restoring nature in ways that contribute both to national conservation strategies and the empowerment of indigenous communities.

For more information, visit https://www.iapf.org/