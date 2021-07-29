Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ALTA, CMO, VLLX, and OSBC

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Altabancorp (NasdaqCM: ALTA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ALTA with GBCI.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CMO to Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc..

Valley Republic Bancorp (OTC: VLLX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of VLLX with TriCo Bancshares. Under the terms of the merger agreement, VLLX shareholders will receive 0.95 shares of TriCo stock for each share of VLLX they own.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS: OSBC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of WNRP and OSBC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, WNRP shareholders will receive 42.413 shares of OSBC and $271.15 in cash for each share of WNRP they own.

