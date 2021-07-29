Wing Boss Teams Up with Keurig Dr Pepper

Dallas, Texas, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why wash down your legendary pit-smoked bone-in or boneless wings or tenders with Dr Pepper when you can toss them in a sauce reminiscent of the famous soda?!

Wing Boss fans have the option now that Dickey’s Restaurant Brands concept is partnering with Keurig Dr Pepper to feature Dr Pepper Barbecue Sauce, just in time for National Chicken Wing Day!

Beginning today, wing lovers can douse their boss-sized drums and flappers in a sweet, smoky sauce inspired by the legendary flavored soft drink.

“We are thrilled to offer such a fun and delicious sauce to our Wing Boss fans,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “It’s especially exciting because we’re teaming up with another iconic, Dallas-based brand – Keurig Dr Pepper. We hope this is just the beginning of more tasty collaborations to come.”

In addition to launching the new sauce, Wing Boss is offering free delivery on all orders over $10. Plus, guests receive free seasoned or Cajun fries with the code “FREEFRIES,” and $5 off any order over $25 with the code “5OFF25.”

Available in Combos or By The Piece, wing fans can indulge in boss-sized hickory-smoked bone-in wings or boneless chicken wings and wash them down with their favorite beverage – including exciting signature drinks. Wing Boss will also offer Group Packs for fans who want to bring larger orders home. For more information, visit wingboss.com.

About Dickey’s Restaurant Brands

Dickey’s Restaurant Brands, a division of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., operates delivery-only virtual concepts Wing Boss and Big Deal Burger. Wing Boss serves boss-sized bone-in or boneless hickory pit-smoked chicken wings, and Big Deal Burger offers quality burgers with unique sauces and toppings for one-of-a-kind burger creations that include barbecue-inspired toppings like brisket or sausage. Learn more at wingboss.com or bigdealburgerco.com.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Attachment