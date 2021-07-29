Bardavon Health Innovations Names Fred Wise as Chief People Officer

Overland Park, Kan., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bardavon Health Innovations, a leading Workers' Compensation and MSK digital health company, today announced the appointment of Fred Wise as Chief People Officer.

In the newly created role, Wise will oversee all aspects of human resources, talent recruitment and development, compensation, and employee benefits. He will also drive Bardavon's Diversity and Inclusion initiatives and implement programs to enrich and empower the culture of the growing organization. Wise will draw upon his extensive experience to innovate strategies and solutions designed to help Bardavon's expanding business and talent capability needs.

Wise brings more than 27 years of progressive human resources, talent, and organizational culture leadership experience. Previously, Wise served as Human Resources Director for Global Talent Acquisition for Kansas City-based Hallmark Cards. Prior to his tenure at Hallmark, he held various positions within the HR field for Pepsi-Cola Company and Nabisco.

"Fred is highly skilled in recruiting, talent management, and leadership development, all critical to Bardavon’s growing workforce needs," said Matthew Condon, Bardavon founder and CEO. "Our company is expanding at a rapid pace. We need top talent to augment an already fantastic team. With a combination of Fred's extensive experience, his commitment to our community, and his leadership and enthusiasm for our shared organizational values – it's a clear match. We’re thrilled he’s joining the Bardavon team."

Wise's extensive experience in HR is matched only by his passion for community leadership, mentoring, and coaching talent. He currently serves as a board member for KC Rising executives' steering committee, an organization centered on economic and workforce development in the Kansas City region; the Bloch School of Management; TEAMKC of the Kansas City Area Development Council; and supporter of the Urban League. He has also led Hallmark’s HALLPAC organization, which engages state and federal leaders on business-related policy issues.

"I am truly excited about joining the Bardavon organization and leadership team at this incredible time of growth and ongoing innovation in the workers' compensation and MSK health industries," said Wise. "I also look forward to advocating for partner-employees, supporting the company as it prepares for its next phase of growth; and both bringing and collaborating on innovative people strategies for the next era of the company."

Wise received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis and holds a Master of Science degree in Organizational Development from American University and NTL Institute in Washington, D.C.

