Richardson Electronics Receives Patent for a Pitch Energy System for Wind Turbines

LAFOX, Ill., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for numerous renewable energy applications, is pleased to announce the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,073,130 (the ’130 Patent). The ’130 Patent is a result of Richardson’s innovative solutions for replacing lead-acid batteries in wind turbine pitch systems. Richardson’s solution is embodied in its market-leading solution, the ULTRA3000® Pitch Energy Module (PEM). The ULTRA3000® is an ultracapacitor-based plug and play replacement for batteries, including General Electric’s (GE) wind turbine pitch systems. The ULTRA3000® PEM is a direct one-for-one replacement for the GE batteries and chargers and can be installed with no modifications to the battery box.



“We are very pleased the U.S. Patent Office recognized the innovation of our ULTRA3000® Pitch Energy Module. The Richardson engineering and manufacturing team worked hard on this product to make it a truly plug-and-play product, allowing for easy and efficient installation,” stated Richardson’s Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice-President, Power and Microwave Technologies Group. “We are excited to bring the ULTRA3000® to market and provide a cost-effective, improved solution for replacing lead-acid batteries in wind turbine pitch systems.”

Richardson will be presenting its patented ULTRA3000® PEM at the upcoming Symposium APETT show, held September 8, 2021, in Denmark, and the Cleanpower Expo, held December 7th-8th 2021, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the ’130 Patent will solidify the Company’s foothold in the wind turbine market in the future; whether the Company will be able to adapt the technology underlying the ‘130 Patent to perform as intended; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 3, 2020, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.