BOXX Introduces New Workstation featuring Intel Xeon W-3300 Processor

AUSTIN, TX, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today introduced the APEXX Matterhorn workstation featuring new Intel® Xeon® W-3300 series processors. BOXX is among the first hardware manufacturers to ship systems equipped with the powerful new single socket processor which provides substantial performance increases over previous Intel Xeon W technology. A highly versatile platform, APEXX Matterhorn is purpose-built for rendering, simulation, and other GPU-accelerated compute applications.

“In order for creative professionals to remain competitive, they need immediate access to the best technology,” said Bill Leasure, BOXX VP of Marketing. “The new Intel Xeon W-3300 processor inside our APEXX Matterhorn, provides state-of-the-art Intel technology designed to maximize a broad range of workflows.”

A new single socket solution featuring up to 38 cores, Intel Xeon W-3300 processors reach up to 4.0GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 2.0. The CPUs are also equipped with 64 processor PCIe lanes for more I/O throughput for networking, graphics, and storage, along with Intel Deep Learning Boost for accelerated AI performance. In addition to the new Intel processor technology, the highly expandable and customizable APEXX Matterhorn is available with a rackmount kit and features liquid-cooling, a 1600 watt power supply, up to 4TB of memory, and four NVIDIA or AMD professional GPUs, making it ideal for GPU-intensive workloads across media & entertainment, architecture, engineering & construction (AEC), AI, oil & gas, life sciences, and other industries.

“APEXX Matterhorn provides the level of performance for which BOXX is known,” said Leasure. “By working closely with industry partners like Intel, and through our own innovative integration of only enterprise class components, we’re dedicated to providing industry-leading technology that maximizes customer productivity and ROI.”

