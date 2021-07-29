Force Calibration eBook Now Available

YORK, Pa., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morehouse Instrument Company, Inc. is excited to announce its new eBook, Force Calibration for Technicians and Quality Managers: Top Conditions, Methods, and Systems that Impact Force Calibration Results, written by Henry Zumbrun.



Since force calibration is mechanical in nature, there are many factors to consider. This eBook introduces basic topics of force calibration, the methods and instruments used, industry standards, and best practices. It provides guidance on factors that ensure repeatable results through the entire measurement chain.

For force-measuring devices, there are various mechanical and electrical interfaces that matter. At the time of calibration, these consist of:

Selecting the right calibration method

The loading conditions

Adapters

Verification of the adjustments

Meters



This project has been in the making for a decade and is backed by over a century of experience on the topic. The eBook is available for $3.99 through Amazon at https://amzn.to/3jLMnVV. To learn more about Morehouse Instrument Company, visit its website at www.mhforce.com

