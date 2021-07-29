Bristlecone Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bristlecone, the leading provider of AI-powered application transformation services for the connected supply chain, today announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program as a technology partner. This partnership enables businesses to tap into Bristlecone’s capabilities portfolio spanning cloud transformation, AI and analytics, and supply chain modernization solutions in their journey to the Google Cloud.

“We are excited to see Bristlecone join us as a partner. Bristlecone’s industry-led solutions and cloud transformation expertise, along with our powerful tools and capabilities, will help our customers streamline and expedite their adoption of digital technologies to transform their business,” said Snehanshu Shah, Managing Director for SAP at Google Cloud.

As a Google Cloud partner, Bristlecone empowers customers with the ability to quickly and easily transform their current environment to a reliable, state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure in a repeatable, scalable and secure manner. Bristlecone’s supply chain and cloud engineering expertise and industry-specific enablers, together with the innovations of the Google Cloud, deliver next-gen solutions to customers and accelerate their time to value. Offerings include:

Data-driven digital transformation and infrastructure modernization solutions

Accelerated cloud migrations and cloud-native deployments

Rapid deployments of cloud-based applications and data-driven insights

AI and analytics that drive visibility and boost enterprise speed and innovation

Bristlecone CloudNow suite of cloud transformation solutions

‘SAPNOW on Google Cloud’ solutions for SAP-driven, cloud-based supply chains

“We continue to build trusted partnerships that maximize business value for our customers – and our participation in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program is a testament to that,” said Nirav Patel, President and CEO, Bristlecone. “By combining the design and intelligence of the Google Cloud Platform with our consulting-driven approach and solutions portfolio, we’re helping businesses accelerate their cloud adoption and build a supply chain for the future.”

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is widely recognized as a global leader in delivering a secure, open, intelligent and transformative enterprise cloud platform. Our technology is built on Google’s private network and is the product of nearly 20 years of innovation in security, network architecture, collaboration, artificial intelligence and open source software. We offer a simply engineered set of tools and unparalleled technology across Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace that help bring people, insights and ideas together. Customers across more than 150 countries trust Google Cloud to modernize their computing environment for today’s digital world. For more information, visit cloud.google.com.

About Bristlecone

Bristlecone is the leading provider of AI-powered application transformation services for the connected supply chain. We combine deep industry and supply chain expertise, optimally blending digital, process, technology and operations to empower customers with supply chains that are smarter, resilient and responsible. By improving visibility and efficiency across your connected enterprise, the results are better performance, lower cost and positive customer experiences. Our custom delivery models provide flexibility and scalability, and intellectual property, proven methodologies and powerful analytics accelerate your time to value.

Major analyst firms rank Bristlecone among the top ten leaders in supply chain services. Bristlecone is headquartered in San Jose, California, with 14 global hubs and over 1,800 consultants. It is part of the $20 billion Mahindra Group. Learn more at bristlecone.com.

