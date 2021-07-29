Phoenix Welcomes, Middle Market Investment Banking Specialists, Steven Rosenblum and Steven Warsaw

PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Management Services®, a leading provider of operationally focused solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven Rosenblum and Steven Warsaw as Managing Directors of the firm’s investment banking affiliate, Phoenix Capital Resources®.



Well known in the industry for their transaction-based experience, they bring to the firm a multi-year, successful track record working together as a team on behalf of public and private middle market businesses and their financial sponsors. In keeping with Phoenix’s core value proposition, Mr. Rosenblum and Mr. Warsaw’s approach generate optimized transaction outcomes for growing, healthy, and operationally challenged businesses. Mr. Rosenblum and Mr. Warsaw will be based in Phoenix’s New York office and drive the firm’s continued growth and expansion of investment banking services and capabilities.

Mr. Rosenblum and Mr. Warsaw each bring more than 20 years of transaction-based experience to Phoenix as investment bankers, asset managers, and corporate development officers. Their core areas of expertise include sell-side and buy-side M&A as well as financings across the capital structure. Mr. Rosenblum is a graduate from Boston University with a B.A. in International Relations and a M.B.A. from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University. He is a registered representative with FINRA and holds his Series 7, 63, and 79 licenses. Mr. Warsaw graduated from University of Delaware with a B.S. in Finance. Mr. Warsaw is registered with FINRA and holds his Series 3, 7, 63, 66, and 79 licenses.

“We are extremely fortunate to add these two talented investment banking professionals to our New York office,” says Michael Jacoby, Senior Managing Director of Phoenix. “Their creativity, persistence, and breadth of skills and experiences with both complex and special situation transactions is highly synergistic with Phoenix’s core business and they are a welcome addition to the team as we continue to expand our investment banking presence.”

About Phoenix:

For 35 years, Phoenix Management has provided smarter, operationally focused solutions for middle market companies in transition. Through our offices in Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Cleveland, and Atlanta, our solutions include turnaround, crisis and interim management, specialized advisory for both distressed and growth-oriented companies. Phoenix Transaction Advisory Services® provides quality of earnings, operational diligence, Quality of Enterprise®, management/organizational reviews, business integration, sell-side business preparation, and other transaction related support. Phoenix Capital Resources® provides seamless investment banking solutions including M&A advisory, complex restructurings and capital placements. Phoenix Capital Resources is a U.S. registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC.

If you would like to learn more about Phoenix, please visit www.phoenixmanagement.com.