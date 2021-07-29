Konica Minolta MFPs Exceed Industry Standards for Cybersecurity Compliance

Mississauga, ON, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) today announced results from penetration testing on its bizhub i-Series multifunction printers, conducted to ensure the product line is compliant with the highest data privacy and endpoint security standards. The bizhub i-Series features multiple next-generation technologies, including solid-state storage, a new code base, firmware and integrated cloud services. No vulnerabilities were found during recent tests performed on the devices by NTT DATA, an internationally respected IT services provider, and the Security division of NTT Ltd.

Network-connected devices offer end users tremendous opportunities for collaboration and ease of use. Unfortunately, those same endpoint devices are attractive targets for hackers. By exploiting a security vulnerability in a connected device, a skilled hacker can expose an entire network to data theft, business disruption and financial turmoil.

Konica Minolta puts their products through rigorous internal cybersecurity tests to protect their systems and ensure they meet PCI, HIPAA, FERPA and GDPR compliance requirements. But to further assure customers that the printers exceed industry standards for cybersecurity compliance, Konica Minolta invested in an extra layer of threat protection — penetration tests provided by NTT DATA and the Security division of NTT Ltd.

Konica Minolta provided a line of its multifunction printers and their source code to NTT DATA for penetration testing. After spending approximately 80 hours trying to hack into the devices, NTT DATA engineers did not find any major security vulnerabilities. These results fortify Konica Minolta’s reputation for offering secure products and helps drive the product line’s success.

"We have seen a rise in client requests for penetration testing on our products, and in response to the same, we have positioned ourselves with the penetration testing capabilities of NTT DATA," said Mario Mottillo, President, Konica Minolta Canada. "Clients are increasingly concerned about security, and rightfully so! NTT DATA's extra testing can provide additional confidence in dealing with these concerns."

Visit Konica Minolta online to read the full report or watch a short video about its efforts to protect its systems from vulnerabilities.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 14 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) , and Instagram!

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

About Security and NTT Ltd.

Security is a division of NTT Ltd. We help clients create a digital business that’s secure by design. With unsurpassed threat intelligence, we help you predict, detect and respond to cyberthreats, while supporting business innovation and managing risk. We have a global network of SOCs, seven R&D centers, over 2,000 security experts, and handle hundreds of thousands of security incidents annually across six continents. We’re also a leading advisor for application security with a comprehensive platform powered by artificial and human intelligence. The Security division ensures that resources are used effectively by delivering the right mix of Managed Security Services, Security Consulting Services and security technology.

