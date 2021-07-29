New to The Street TV Commences Filming of Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. in 6-Part TV Series

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street business TV show announces that it began filming Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCPink: CMGR) for broadcastings throughout its national syndicated networks.



Jane King, the TV show's host, interviews Mr. Amir Ben-Yohanan, CEO of Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. , talking together about the entities on-goings and growth throughout the 6-part televised series. Mr. Ben-Yohanan discusses the operational fundamentals of the Company’s successful influencer-based marketing and media firm with its global reach.

Mr. Ben-Yohanan, CEO, states, “All of us at Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. are excited for this 6-part televised series of interviews on New to The Street’s TV syndicated programs. We look forward to educating viewers about Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.’s growth of our global influencer media and marketing solutions. I look forward to the opportunity to give viewers a greater understanding of our social media marketing influencing solutions and how they have generated interest with many sports, Hollywood and music celebrities, including music award winning, international superstar singer and songwriter Austin Mahon.”

The 6-part series about Clubhouse Media Group highlights the Company’s new sports initiative in working with D1 and professional athletes who have a social media presence; a formula used that continues to bring success to athletes and influencers, such as Daisy Keach, Charlie Jordan, Kinsey Wolanski, Lindsay Brewer, Taynara Conti and more.

Vince Caruso, CEO FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street TV, states, “I am excited to have Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. on the show for a 6-part TV series. Their global social media marketing and social influencing solutions, along with their impressive list of internationally known celebrities as clients, makes make them a great guest Company explaining their business to our syndicated TV audiences.”

The filmed broadcastings of New to The Street’s interviews with Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. will be broadcasted on Newsmax TV , Fox Business Network , Bloomberg and other syndicated outlets; show dates and time “To Be Announced” in the near future.

About Clubhouse Media Group Inc. (OTCPink: CMGR):

Clubhouse Media believes it represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media’s management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing, and digital content creation expertise. For more information about the company, please visit www.ClubhouseMediaGroup.com and twitter: https://twitter.com/ClubhouseCMGR?s=20

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. The NEWSMAX- “New to The Street” show is syndicated on Sundays at 10-11 AM ET, and broadcasted on Fox Business Network, Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 PM PT. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

