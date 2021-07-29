ASSYSTEM: Strong revenue growth in first-half 2021

French English

Strong revenue growth

in first-half 2021

Paris-La Défense, 29 July 2021, 5.35 p.m. (CEST) – Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), a leading player in engineering, today released its revenue figures for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (first-half 2021).

First-half 2021 consolidated revenue

and year-on-year changes (unaudited)

In millions of euros H1 2020 H1 2021 Total year-on-change Like-for-like year-on-year change* Group 229.5 253.4 +10.4% +12.5% Nuclear 141.4 163.8 +15.8% +15.2% ET&I** 85.0 89.6 +5.5% +8.5% Other*** 3.1 - - -

* Based on a comparable scope of consolidation and constant exchange rates.

** Including Staffing revenue amounting to €20.2 million in H1 2020 and €19.2 million in H1 2021.

*** The business corresponding to the “Other” segment has been deconsolidated since 1 July 2020.

Consolidated revenue totalled €253.4 million in the first half of 2021, up 10.4% year on year. Like-for-like growth came to 12.5%, changes in the scope of consolidation had a negative 0.5% impact (relating to the sale of Eurosyn, which was previously classified under “Other”, and the consolidation of the UK-based company CRA) and the currency effect was a negative 1.6% (primarily due to the depreciation against the euro of the US dollar and currencies pegged to the US dollar).

NUCLEAR

Revenue from Nuclear activities rose by a steep 15.8% to €163.8 million (representing 65% of total consolidated revenue) from €141.4 million in the first half of 2020. Like-for-like growth was 15.2%, changes in the scope of consolidation had a 1.4% positive impact (corresponding to the consolidation of CRA) and the currency effect was a negative 0.8%.

Growth momentum was particularly buoyant in Europe (France, the United Kingdom and Finland) as well as in Turkey. Revenue generated in the Middle East contracted by €6.7 million, however, due to the ENEC contract in the United Arab Emirates reaching its term.

Overall revenue growth recorded for first-half 2021 includes the impact of a favourable basis of comparison stemming from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on business activity in the first half of 2020. That said, however, first-half 2021 revenue was 9.8% higher than the figure for the first six months of 2019.

ENERGY TRANSITION & INFRASTRUCTURES (ET&I)

At €89.6 million, ET&I revenue came in 5.5% higher than the €85.0 million posted for first-half 2020, with like-for-like growth of 8.5% and a 3.0% negative currency effect (which particularly impacted the Staffing business whose functional currency is the US dollar).

Most ET&I activities returned to like-for-like growth in the first six months of 2021, although total revenue was still 4.1% below the first-half 2019 figure, largely due to the currency effect for the Staffing business.

ACQUISITION OF STUP CONSULTANTS PRIVATE LIMITED

On 30 June 2021, Assystem acquired 99% of the share capital of the Indian engineering company, STUP Consultants Private Limited (1). This company – whose current operations fall within the scope of the ET&I segment – will be consolidated in Assystem’s financial statements as from the second half of 2021.

2021 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

15 September: First-half 2021 results release – Presentation meeting on 16 September at 8.30 a.m. (CEST) 28 October: Third-quarter 2021 revenue release

