UNCF partners with QBE North America to support HBCU students in achieving their goals

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Working to improve the impact for students of color throughout the United States, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is joining forces with QBE North America to encourage philanthropy through education. Benefiting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their students, UNCF aims to change the narrative of HBCUs across the nation by equipping students of color with the resources necessary to get to and through college, and ultimately into the career workforce. The two will partner, with QBE taking the lead to help promote workplace giving during a unique virtual campaign on July 30.

“The foundation of UNCF was built on the act of giving,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “UNCF’s partnerships with socially responsible corporate leaders like QBE shows our steadfast commitment to educating students and providing resources to our HBCUs which ultimately has a great impact on the nation. And, of course, securing a better world for the next generation starts with a quality education.”

The QBE-supported UNCF Workplace Giving Campaign will begin with a panel discussion entitled, “Driving economic growth through the Impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities”, July 30, and will also provide the opportunity for QBE and its employees to support UNCF through one-time gifts or a payroll deduction. The campaign will also provide opportunities for employees to engage in volunteerism at UNCF functions and engage with HBCU students to offer broad-based mentorship support.

“At QBE, our purpose is to give people the confidence to achieve their ambitions,” said Todd Jones, CEO for North American Operations, QBE. “We are excited to support the United Negro College Fund in its critical mission to support students through scholarships and other programs. Offering educational opportunities that help students to realize their dreams and ambitions links directly with our purpose as well as our ongoing commitment to reduce inequalities and strengthen the communities where we live and work.”

Haki Halisi, area development director, UNCF, said, “The importance of partnering with industry leaders like QBE cannot be overstated. Our students not only benefit from their philanthropy but are also given unique tangible career options to strive for as they pursue their educational goals. Enduring an unprecedented pandemic as we all are, I think it is more important than ever to embrace the UNCF mantra, ‘A mind is a terrible thing to waste, but a wonderful thing to invest in.’”



The giving campaign will kick off in South Florida, focusing on HBCUs in the state. More than 5,500 Florida students attend HBCUs. UNCF-member institutions Florida Memorial University, Bethune-Cookman University and Edward Waters University are among the Florida HBCUs that contribute almost 8,000 in jobs, $833 million in economic impact and $8.6 billion in lifetime earnings for Florida HBCU graduates, according to a landmark study commissioned by UNCF.

“This partnership helps to support area students and local HBCUs,” Halisi added. “We hope more corporate friends will follow the wonderful example being set by QBE as we work to secure better futures for us all by investing in the dreams of deserving South Florida youth.”

Click here for more information about UNCF’s workplace giving efforts or email Haki.Halisi@uncf.org or call 954.527.3315.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.” ® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

About QBE

QBE North America is global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on what matters most. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2020 of $4.775 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2020 results can be found at www.qbe.com.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. The actual terms and coverage for all lines of business are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn and Twitter.