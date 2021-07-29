Moore Kuehn Encourages FIVN, RPAI, VELO and CPSR Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN)



Five9 has agreed to merge with Zoom. Under the proposed transaction, Five9 shareholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Zoom per share.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI)



Retail Properties has agreed to merge with Kite Realty Group Trust. Under the proposed transaction, Retail Properties shareholders will receive 0.6230 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust per share.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VELO)



Velocity has agreed to merge with BBQGuys. Under the proposed transaction, Velocity shareholders will only own 24% of the combined company.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CPSR)



Capstar has agreed to merge with Gelesis. Under the proposed transaction, Capstar shareholders will only own 21% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

