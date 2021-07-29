Technicolor: First Half 2021 Results

Paris, FRANCE

PRESS RELEASE

Technicolor: First Half 2021 Results

Strong recovery from the pandemic slowdown

Improving delivery capacity to boost second half and 2022 performance

Technicolor on track to meet its 2021 and 2022 guidance

Paris (France), July 29, 2021Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY) is today announcing its results for the first half of 2021.

Richard Moat, Chief Executive Officer of Technicolor, stated:

Technicolor’s first half of 2021 results are positive and in line with expectations. The Group is experiencing growing demand across all of its businesses, and is benefiting from improved profitability as a result of our disciplined operational focus. Demand for creative VFX artistry and technology continues to improve across media and entertainment, in combination with the progressive return of live action production. In particular, we are pleased by the fact that we have secured our target VFX sales pipeline for 2021 and a material part of 2022, a milestone which clearly demonstrates the tangible recovery of the Media and Entertainment industry. The creation of Technicolor Creative Studios was well timed in the light of the upcoming surge in content. The division is led by a strong new leadership team focused on redefining content experiences across film, episodic, gaming, marketing, and advertising through a powerful combination of storytelling and innovation. In Connected Home, despite very strong demand in North America and in Eurasia, revenue has been impacted by component shortages leading to sales being pushed into the second half of the year. In DVD Services we saw a 4% increase in total replicated disc activity, showing the attractiveness of back catalog and the resiliency of packaged media. Based on business activity for the first half and the continued successful optimization of its businesses, the Group is confident of achieving its outlook for 2021 and 2022.”

Despite the continuing challenging environment, Technicolor delivered a positive first half 2021, with results in line with expectations and delivering significant improvement in profitability:

  • Revenues of 1,359 million, a (5.2)% decrease year-on-year at current exchange rate but a +1.2% increase at constant exchange rate;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of €100 million, doubled at constant rate reflecting operational and financial improvements across all activities;
  • Adjusted EBITA of €15 million represents an83 million year-on-year improvement at constant rate;
  • Free cash flow (before financial results and tax) from continuing operations of €(208) million, representing a35 million year-on-year improvement at current rate, highlighting the end of the payment terms normalization in Connected Home.

All Technicolor activities are benefiting from sustained market demand:

  • Technicolor Creative Studios were awarded several new projects, securing around 95% of their expected 2021 revenue pipeline for Film & Episodic Visual Effects and Animation & Games. Demand for VFX technology continues to improve in line with a growing number of theatrical and episodic projects being launched and awarded to Technicolor Creative Studios. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITA are also benefiting from the positive impact of operating efficiencies.
  • Connected Home revenues were down (1.0)% year-on-year at constant rate and (8.2)% at current rate. Despite very strong demand in North America and in Eurasia, the division has been impacted by component shortages leading to sales being pushed to the second half, and a challenging Latin American market.
  • DVD Services revenue resilience was driven predominantely by a 4% increase in total replicated disc activity, strong pricing improvement, and ongoing growth in non-disc related supply chain activity. The amount of high margin new release products, although growing, remains lower than in the first half of 2020.

The Group is on track to achieve the c. €115 million cost savings planned for calendar year 2021, with €42 million cost savings realized in the first half, en route to delivering a cumulative €325 million by the end of 2022.

Based on business activity for the first half, the Group is confident of achieving the outlook presented in its FY 2020 results press release issued on March 11, 2021.

First Half year 2021 results and forward outlook – key highlights

 First Half 
In € million

 		2021

 		2020

 		At
current
rate

 		At
constant
rate

 		 
 
Revenues from continuing operations1,359 1,433 (5.2)%+1.2%  
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations100 53 +90.6% +101.6%  
As a % of revenues7.4%3.7%   
Adjusted EBITA from continuing operations15 (67)+123.0% +124.1%  
Free Cash Flow from continuing before Tax & Financial(208)(243)+14.3% +7.4%  

First Half 2021 key indicators for continuing operations

  • Revenues of €1,359 million were up 1.2% at constant rate reflecting:
    • a good performance in Technicolor Creative Studios driven by demand for VFX technology and continued strong performance in Advertising and Animation & Games;
    • a (1)% decrease in Connected Home sales as a result of key component constraints, but continuing revenue resilience in DVD Services with a 4% increase in total replicated disc activity.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of €100 million was up 101.6% at constant rate. This reflects operational improvements across all activities, particularly in Creative Studios and DVD Services. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Group expanded from 3.7% to 7.4%, with all three main Technicolor divisions reporting a significant margin improvement compared to first half 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITA of €15 million represents an €83 million year-on-year improvement at constant rate. This resulted from the EBITDA increase and the positive impact of efficiency measures, in particular lower D&A, following lower equipment spend for Creative Studios and lower IP depreciation for DVD Services.
  • Restructuring costs amounted to €(26) million at current rate, including €(15) million in DVD Services driven by footprint rationalization.
  • The change in working capital of €(210) million reflects mainly payment terms normalization, and the seasonality trend at Connected Home which has been amplified by sales delays from second quarter to third quarter. With a cash-out impact of €(179) million in the first half 2021, Connected Home has finalised its cycle of payment terms reductions, benefiting from a normalized and de-risked working capital contribution as well as positive seasonality in the second half partly subject to the evolution of component shortages.
  • Free cash flow1 (before financial results and tax) from continuing operations of €(208) million represents a €35 million year-on-year improvement at current rate, driven by working capital improvement in Technicolor Creative Studios and DVD Services, and the ongoing implementation of our cost transformation program.
  • Net debt at nominal value amounts to €1,174 million, and IFRS net debt amounts to €1,096 million. The difference mainly relates to the mark-to-market debt valuation on issuance, and will be reversed through non-cash interest charges over the life of the debt.

Outlook

  • Demand for Technicolor’s products and services, in particular Connected Home broadband boxes and Technicolor Creative Studios VFX technology, is expected to continue to grow significantly throughout the remainder of the year and into 2022.

  • Connected Home will be impacted by key component delivery and pricing issues in the third quarter as expected. Nonetheless, efficiency measures and progressive improvements in delivery should help compensate for these factors throughout H2.

  • After achieving €171 million of cost savings in 2020, the Group will continue to drive efficiency and productivity throughout 2021, and is maintaining its target of a total of €325 million in run rate cost savings by the end of 2022, with €115 million coming in 2021.

  • Technicolor confirms its operating guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITA and FCF in 2021 and 2022. As already advised in the first quarter results, 2021 guidance and updated 2022 guidance are as follows:

    • In 2021:

      • Revenues from continuing operations broadly stable versus 2020;
      • Adjusted EBITDA of around €270 million;
      • Adjusted EBITA of around €60 million;
      • Continuing FCF before financial results and tax at around breakeven;
      • Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA covenant ratio below 4x level at year end.
  • In 2022:
    • Adjusted EBITDA of €385 million;
    • Adjusted EBITA of €180 million;
    • Continuing FCF before financial results and tax at around €230 million.
Continuing Operations – post IFRS 16    
€ million, FYE Dec post IFRS-16

 		 

2020

 

 		 

2021e		2022e

 		 
  
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations167 

270

 		385 
Adjusted EBITA from continuing operations 

(56)

 		 

60		 

180

 		 
Continuing FCF before financial results and tax 

(124)

 		 

c.0		230

 		 
  • The 2021 and 2022 objectives are calculated assuming constant exchange rates.
  • In 2022, the cumulative impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and change in Group perimeter as a result of the sale of Post Production is €(40) million on Adjusted EBITDA and €(23) million on Adjusted EBITA.
  • As of the end of the first half 2021, IFRS16 impacts Technicolor’s KPIs as follows:
    • Adjusted EBITDA improved by €26 million and decreased by €11 million vs. the impact in first half 2020;
    • Adjusted EBITA improved by €7 million and increased by €2 million vs. the impact in first half 2020;
    • FCF before financial results and tax improved by €34 million and decreased by €(5) million vs. the impact in first half 2020;
    • Capital leases (principal repayment and interest) cash out totalled c. €8 million and decreased by €7 million vs. the impact in first half 2020.

Perimeter Change

  • As communicated previously, Technicolor announced on April 30, 2021 the closing of the disposal of its Post Production business (part of Technicolor Creative Studios) for €30 million. The sale of Post Production simplifies Technicolor Creative Studios’ portfolio of activities, and allows management to increasingly focus on Technicolor Creative Studios’ remaining core CGI activities.

Segment Review – First Half 2021 Results Highlights

 First HalfChange YoY
Technicolor Creative Studios*2021

 		2020

 		Reported

 		At constant rate

 
In € million
Revenues295279+5.8%+9.9%
Adj. EBITDA402nsns
As a % of revenues+13.7%+0.8%  
Adj. EBITA6(51)nsns
As a % of revenues+1.9%(18.4)%  

(*) including Post Production

  • Technicolor Creative Studios revenues amounted to €295 million in the first half of 2021, up 9.9% at constant rate and 5.8% at current rate year-on-year. The division is benefiting from the recovery in demand for creative technology and productive services from Film & Episodic VFX and Animation & Games, combined with an outstanding performance from the Advertising service line.

  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €40 million, up €40 million year-on-year at constant rate, and Adjusted EBITA was €6 million, up €57 million year-on-year, as a result of higher margin volume growth in conjunction with aggressive permanent cost reduction measures.

  • Business Highlights

    • Film & Episodic Visual Effects: Double-digit year-on-year growth during the first half, driven by clients’ return to live-action shooting beginning in the latter half of 2020 and by the expansion of MPC Episodic launched in the first quarter of 2020.
      • VFX teams worked on over 18 theatrical films for the major studios, including Cruella (Disney), The Lion King prequel (Disney), The Little Mermaid (Disney), Mortal Kombat (Warner Bros./New Line), and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount).
      • And over 35 Episodic and/or Streaming projects, including Foundation (Skydance/Apple TV+), The Nevers (HBO), Sex/Life (Netflix), Vikings: Valhalla (MGM/Netflix), WandaVision (Marvel/Disney+), and The Wheel of Time (Amazon/Sony).
      • During the first quarter, MPC Film received Oscar® and BAFTA nominations for its work on Disney’s The One and Only Ivan; and Mr. X received its first Oscar® nomination for Paramount’s Love and Monsters.
      • In July, Mr. X received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode for its work on Vikings “The Signal”; this is Mr. X’s seventh VFX Emmy nomination for the Vikings franchise since 2013 (winner in 2020).
  • Advertising: Strongest first half performance in recent memory as Advertising revenues grew significantly year-on-year and margins continued to improve.
    • During the first half, Technicolor’s Advertising businesses delivered nearly 1,900 commercials, including approximately 20 Super Bowl spots, while winning several prestigious industry awards such as:
      • Three Cannes Lions for contributions to Burberry ‘Festive’ and PlayStation 'Feel the Power of Pro';
      • Three VES Awards, including Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial for Walmart ‘Famous Visitors’;
      • MPC Advertising recognized as Ad Age‘s VFX Company of the Year for the second year running; and
      • Two Adweek Experiential Awards by The Mill for Best Use of Video in an Experiential Activation for Respawn Entertainment’s ‘Apex Legends at the Game Awards’ and Best Use of Virtual Event Technology for HBO’s ‘HBO: Lovecraft Country Sanctum’.
    • Other notable projects included BMW ‘The Ultimate Self-Driving Machine, Dell ‘Youniverse’, Ford ‘Ford F-150 Lightning’, Samsung ‘Chromebook, and Verizon ‘The Reset’.
    • Key hires/appointments include Josh Mandel, appointed CEO of The Mill, and Anna Watkins, former managing director of Verizon Media, hired as global vice-president of growth and brand partnerships.
  • Animation & Games: Significant double-digit growth year-on-year driven by strong work-for-hire volume in addition to the prior year period being negatively impacted by a temporary studio closure because of the pandemic.
    • Feature: Mikros was in production on three features, including Spin Master’s PAW Patrol: The Movie which delivered in the second quarter, and Paramount’s The Tiger’s Apprentice. Three additional projects were verbally awarded during the period.
    • Episodic: Mikros continues to work on several series, including ALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks (M6), Chicken Squad (Wild Canary/Disney), Gus (TF1), Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years (Nickelodeon/Paramount+), Mira, Royal Detective (Wild Canary/Disney), and Rugrats (Nickelodeon/Paramount+).
    • In June, TCS announced the consolidation of the Animation businesses under the Mikros Animation brand with new senior management led by Andrea Miloro who joined as President of Mikros Animation earlier in the year.
  • Covid-19 situation update
    • Despite the risks of spreading Covid-19 variants, the Media & Entertainment industry continues to increase production throughput and invest in greater production capacity around the world under relatively successful and strict Covid-19 protocols.
    • Abiding by frequently evolving local regulations and in consultation with local business leadership, TCS continues to adjust capacity limits, on-premise protocols, and remote work policies and support on a local basis in order to ensure the safety of our talent, clients and others.

 First HalfChange YoY
Connected Home2021

 		2020

 		Reported

 		At constant rate

 
In € million
Revenues770839(8.2)%(1.0)%
Adj. EBITDA5654+4.5% +11.8%
As a % of revenues+7.3% +6.4%   
Adj. EBITA29 20 +43.1% +51.9%
As a % of revenues+3.8% +2.4%   
  • Connected Home revenues totaled €770 million in the first half 2021, down (1.0)% year-on-year at constant rate and (8.2)% at current rate. Despite demand remaining very strong, particularly in North America and in Eurasia, the division has been negatively impacted by key component shortages, and a difficult Latin American market.

The overall worldwide market situation has multiple consequences for the Connected Home business:

  • Continued difficulties in obtaining components, delaying production to our final customers;
  • Challenges in finding transportation for our components and finished goods, delaying deliveries to our customers;
  • Cost increases across multiple categories of components and logistics, for which Connected Home is actively getting commercial support from its customers.

Connected Home will continue to work with its partners and customers to minimize supply disruptions.

The Connected Home division has strengthened its leadership in key market segments:

  • In DOCSIS 3.1, over the second quarter Connected Home reached the milestone of over 20 million RDK broadband gateways deployed, and won deals with major operators across Europe and Latin America, confirming its leadership across the RDK community;
  • On Android TV, Connected Home reached the figure of over 10 million set-top boxes worldwide, winning customers in Europe and Latin America. This quarter, the division continued to show its innovation capabilities by launching with Sky Brazil the first hands-free voice control set-top box integrating Google Assistant;   
  • On Fiber, Connected Home has won new customers in EMEA, and a first deal outside of Brazil in Latin America.    

  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €56 million in the first half 2021, or 7.3% of revenue, up €6 million at constant rate despite the sales shortfall, assisted by continuing reductions in OPEX. Adjusted EBITA of €29 million increased by c.€11 million compared to the prior year at constant rate. This positive evolution in profitability is the result of the significant transformation plan launched 3 years ago.

  • Business highlights
    • Americas
      • North Americarevenues remained strong, driven by increased demand from cable customers for upgrades to higher power broadband.
      • Latin America: the difficult macroeconomic situation, FX and components costs continue to create difficult trading conditions.
    • Eurasia
      • Europe, Middle East & Africa: 10% growth year-on-year driven by strong demand for DOCSIS 3.1, Android TV and Fiber products, but shortages were creating a significant backlog. We scored new wins in the three technologies in several markets including Poland, Israel and Austria.
      • Asia Pacific: constraints were experienced in Broadband technologies for the Australian market, in spite of strong demand. The Indian STB market remains strong, maintaining growth year-on-year in traditional and Android TV technologies. Manufacturing, for Indian customers, is now taking place in India.  

The division continues to focus on selective investments in key customers, platform-based products and partnerships that will lead to improved margins over the year.

  • Revenue Breakdown for Connected Home (at current rate)

 First Half
In € million20212020% Change(*)
Total revenues770839(1.0)%
By regionAmericas:517575(3.1)%
 -        North America449463+3.5%
 -        Latin America69112(30.0)%
 

 

 		Eurasia:253264+3.7%
-        Europe, Middle East and Africa155154+9.9%
-        Asia-Pacific98110(4.9)%
By productVideo278318(5.7)%
 Broadband492521+2.0%

        (*) Change at constant rate

 First HalfChange YoY
DVD Services2021

 		2020

 		Reported

 		At constant rate

 
In € million
Revenues283302(6.4)%(0.3)%
Adj. EBITDA111nsns
As a % of revenues+3.7%+0.5%  
Adj. EBITA(10)(29)+65.7%+62.2%
As a % of revenues(3.5)%(9.7)%  
  • DVD Services revenues totaled €283 million in the first half 2021, in line with 2020. Revenue resilience was driven predominately by a 4% increase in total replicated disc activity, driven by continued strong demand for back catalog titles. We also saw the significant positive impact of new pricing, and ongoing growth in non-disc related supply chain activity. Covid-19, however, continued to have a negative impact in the first half, with a significantly lower level of new release activity, which in turn resulted in a reduced mix of higher priced Blu-ray volume as compared to the first half of 2020, negatively impacting the year-over-year revenue trend.

  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €11 million at current rate, or 3.7% of revenue, slightly better than expectations given stronger than anticipated disc volumes and the acceleration of cost saving actions, partially offset by continued labor and material cost pressures. Lower depreciation & amortization and renewal of contracts helped to deliver an Adjusted EBITA at €(10) million compared to €(29) million in the first half 2020.

  • Business Highlights

    • Standard Definition DVD volumes were up 12% in the first half of 2021 driven by the continued aggressive marketing of back catalog product by the major studios and their retail partners, particularly in the North American region.
    • Blu-rayTM volumes were down (13)% in the first half year-on-year, due to the aforementioned lack of new release content, and less mitigating benefit from catalog promotions.

    • CD volumes were down (11)% year-on-year on a combination of expected structural declines and Covid-19 retail impacts.

    • Non-disc activity: non-studio supply-chain business revenue and profitability have both exceeded assumptions, while Logistics and Freight have performed well.

DVD Services continued to progress previously announced structural division-wide initiatives to adapt distribution and replication operations, and related customer contract agreements, in response to continued volume reductions. Two significant North American facility closures were effected in the first half of 2021 as part the ongoing transformation plan. Executive and management teams have been implementing multiple cost reduction and business improvement and efficiency programs, and these are ahead of plan at first half, and expected to deliver the full-year savings and efficiencies projected.

 First Half
In million units20212020% Change
Total Combined Volumes338.9326.3+3.9%
By FormatSD-DVD245.8220.1+11.7%
 Blu-ray™77.488.6(12.5)%
 CD15.617.6(11.3)%
By SegmentStudio/Video315.4297.4+6.1%
 Games4.86.3(23.7)%
 Music & Software18.722.5(17.0)%
  • Covid-19 situation update
    • Theatrical new release activity remains partially suppressed, but demonstrated an accelerating trend of improvement over the course of the first half of 2021, with multiple major releases in the second quarter generating significant box office results, with the majority of theaters in the US reopening and drawing strong consumer interest.
  • While studios continue to experiment with various premium video-on demand and day and date strategies, in almost all cases studios are still electing to have a DVD/BD release in the normal windowing sequence.

  • Most major retailers continue to remain open and are operating normally. With limited new release content, some retailers are continuing to allocate shelf space to catalog/library content promotions, which helped to support DVD replication volumes in the first half of 2021.

  • Some production facilities continue to experience temporary staffing shortages, but the overall impact on operations remains limited.

  • The ongoing Covid-19 impact will be dependent on the extent and duration of ongoing restrictions (driven by the rate of new Covid-19 case growth). The specific timing and extent of the reopening of movie theaters will impact the level of new disc release activity. DVD Services has accelerated certain aspects of its future restructuring plans in an effort to adapt to these impacts.

 First HalfChange YoY
Corporate &
Other		2021

 		2020

 		Reported

 		At constant rate

 
In € million
Revenues1113(12.5)%(12.5)%
Adj. EBITDA(7)(5)(43.5)%(48.4)%
As a % of revenues(67.0)%(40.9)%  
Adj. EBITA(9)(7)(34.0)%(38.4)%
As a % of revenues(85.9)%(56.1)%  
  • Corporate & Other includes the Trademark Licensing business.

Corporate & Other recorded revenues of €11 million in the first half 2021, decreasing compared to last year as a result of the decrease of the retained patent revenue. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €(7) million and Adjusted EBITA was €(9) million.

  • Debt details

As part of the financial restructuring transaction completed in 2020, debt maturities were extended and new financings executed, reinforcing the Group’s liquidity.

In million currencyCurrencyNominal AmountIFRS AmountType of rateNominal rate (1)Repayment TypeFinal maturityMoodys / S&P rating 
New Money NotesEUR350361Floating12.00%(2)BulletJun. 30, 2024Caa1/B 
New Money Term LoansUSD104107Floating12.23%(3)BulletJun. 30, 2024Caa1/B 
Reinstated Term LoansEUR453380Floating6.00%(4)BulletDec. 31, 2024Ca/CCC 
Reinstated Term LoansUSD119 100 Floating5.95%(5)BulletDec. 31, 2024Ca/CCC 
SubtotalEUR1,026948 8.67%    
Lease Liabilities(6)Various160160Fixed8.68%    
Accrued PIK InterestEUR+USD3535NA0%    
Accrued InterestVarious1616NA0%    
Wells Fargo LineUSD3535Floating5.25%RevolvingDec.31,
2023		  
Other DebtVarious11NA 0%    
Total Gross Debt 1,2731,195 8.23%    
Cash & Cash equivalentsVarious 99 99      
Total Net Debt 1,1741,096      
(1) Rates as of June 30, 2021.     
(2) Cash interest of 6-month EURIBOR with a floor of 0% +6.00% and PIK interest of 6.00%. 
(3) Cash interest of 6-month USD LIBOR with a floor of 0% +6.00% and PIK interest of 6.00%.  
(4) Cash interest of 6-month EURIBOR with a floor of 0% + 3.00% and PIK interest of 3.00%. 
(5) Cash interest of 6-month USD LIBOR with a floor of 0% + 2.75% and PIK interest of 3.00%  
(6) Of which €11 million are capital leases and €149 million is operating lease debt under IFRS 16 
 

Summary of consolidated results for the first half

 First Half
In € million20212020Change*
Revenues from continuing operations1,359 1,433 (5.2)%
Change at constant currency (%) -+1.2%
o/wTechnicolor Creative Studios295 279 +5.8%
 DVD Services283 302 (6.4)%
 Connected Home770 839 (8.2)%
 Corporate & Other11 13 (12.5)%
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations100 53 +90.6%
Change at constant currency (%)+101.6%
As a % of revenues+7.4% +3.7% 370bps
o/wTechnicolor Creative Studios40 2 n.a.
 DVD Services11 1 n.a.
 Connected Home56 54 +4.5%
 Corporate & Other(7)(5)(43.5)%
Adjusted EBITA from continuing operations15 (67)+123.0%
Change at constant currency (%) -+124.1%
As a % of revenues+1.1% (4.7)%583bps
Adjusted EBIT from continuing operations(3)(89)+96.5%
Change at constant currency (%) -+95.7%
As a % of revenues(0.2)%(6.2)%597bps
EBIT from continuing operations(4)(194)+97.7%
Change at constant currency (%) - -+96.2%
As a % of revenues(0.3)%(13.6)%n.a.
Financial result(62)(67)-
Income tax(11)(3)-
Share of profit/(loss) from associates 0 0 -
Profit/(loss) from continuing operations(78)(264)-
Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations(1)(1)-
Net income(79)(265)-


(*) Change at current rate

  • Restructuring costs accounted for €(26) million at current rate, including €(15) million in DVD Services, largely resulting from optimization of sites.

  • EBIT from continuing operations amounted to a loss of €(4) million in the first half 2021 compared to €(194) million in the first half 2020, due to better operational performance, DVD Services impairment and higher restructuring accruals.

  • The financial result totaled €(62) million in the first half 2021 compared to €(67) million in the first half 2020, reflecting:

    • Net interest costs of €(61) million, up from last year’s €(40) million, primarily due to the higher interest rates on the new debt structure;
    • Other financial income improved to €(2) million in the first half 2021 compared to €(28) million in the prior year, which was mainly due to the financial fees incurred on the bridge loan and the financial restructuring.

  • Income tax amounted to €(11) million, compared to €(3) million in the first half 2020.

  • Group net income therefore amounted to a loss of €(79) million in the first half 2021, compared to the €(265) million loss in the first half 2020.

Reconciliation of adjusted indicators

In addition to published results, and with the aim of providing a more comparable view of the evolution of its operating performance in 2021 compared to 2020, Technicolor is presenting a set of adjusted indicators which exclude the following items as per the statement of operations of the Group’s consolidated financial statements:

  • Net restructuring costs;
  • Net impairment charges;
  • Other income and expenses (other non-current items).

These adjustments, the reconciliation of which is detailed in the following table, amounted to an impact on EBIT from continuing operations of €(1) million in 2021 compared to €(105) million in 2020 (including IFRS 16).

 First Half
In € million20212020Change (*)
EBIT from continuing operations(4)(194)190
Restructuring charges, net(26)(41)16
Net impairment losses on non-current operating assets-(72)72
Other income/(expense)24 8 16
Adjusted EBIT from continuing operations(3)(89)86
As a % of revenues(0.2)%(6.2)%597bps
Depreciation and amortization (“D&A”) (**)103 139 (36)
IT capacity use for rendering in Technicolor Creative Studios-2 (2)
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations100 53 48
As a % of revenues7.4%3.7%370bps

(*) Variation at current rates

(**) including reserves (Risk, litigation and warranty reserves)

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation and Summarized Financial Structure

Technicolor defines “Free Cash Flow” as net cash from operating activities (continuing and discontinued) plus proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment (“PPE”) and intangible assets, minus purchases of PPE and purchases of intangible assets including capitalization of development costs.

 First half period (IFRS) 
In € million

 

 		June 30,June 30, 
20212020 
   
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 10053 
Changes in working capital and other assets and liabilities(210)(197) 
IT capacity use for rendering in Creative Studios-(2) 
Pension cash usage of the period(13)(12) 
Restructuring provisions – cash usage of the period (46)(23) 
Interest paid(32)(35) 
Interest received-- 
Income tax paid(9)(1) 
Other items-(13) 
Net operating cash generated from continuing activities(209)(230) 
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (PPE)(20)(17) 
Proceeds from sale of PPE and intangible assets2- 
Purchases of intangible assets including capitalization(24)

 		(39)

 		 
of development costs 
Net operating cash used in discontinued activities(14)(8) 
Free cash-flow(265)(294) 
Nominal gross debt (including Lease debt)1,2731,670 
Cash position9963 
Net financial debt at nominal value (non IFRS)1,1741,607 
IFRS adjustment(78)(6) 
Net financial debt (IFRS)1,0961,601 
  • The change in working capital & other assets and liabilities was negative by €(210) million in the first half 2021, mostly driven by unfavorable changes in supplier payment terms and the normal seasonality trend at Connected Home.
  • Pension liabilities are down by €37 million, mainly due to a positive effect from the discount rates of €29 million and payments of €13 million.
  • Cash outflow for restructuring totaled €46 million in the first half 2021, up by €23 million year-on-year at current rate, mainly resulting from accelerated implementation of cost savings.
  • Capital expenditures amounted to €42 million, down by €14 million year-on-year at current rate, maintaining a strict control of investment expense.
  • The cash position at the end of June 2021 was €99 million, compared to €63 million at the end of June 2020.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

   
 First Half ended June 30,
(€ in million)2021 2020
    
CONTINUING OPERATIONS   
Revenues1,359 1,433
Cost of sales (1,191)  (1,323)
Gross margin168 110
    
Selling and administrative expenses (128)  (149)
Research and development expenses (43)  (49)
Restructuring costs (26)  (41)
Net impairment gains (losses) on non-current operating assets-  (72)
Other income (expense)24 8
Earnings before Interest & Tax (EBIT) from continuing operations (4)  (194)
    
Interest income -   -
Interest expense (61)  (40)
Other financial income (expense) (2)   (28)
Net financial income (expense) (62)   (67)
    
Share of gain (loss) from associates 0   -
Income tax (11) (3)
Profit (loss) from continuing operations (78)  (264)
    
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS   
Net gain (loss) from discontinued operations (1)  (1)
    
Net income (loss) (79)  (265)
    
Attribuable to:   
- Equity holders (79)  (265)
- Non-controlling interest 0   0


INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

 (€ in million)June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
     
ASSETS   
 Goodwill 741  716
 Intangible assets 522  535
 Property, plant and equipment 136  140
 Right-of-use assets 135  148
 Other operating non-current assets26  27
TOTAL OPERATING NON-CURRENT ASSETS 1,560 1,566
     
 Non-consolidated investments                    17     14
 Other non-current financial assets35  47
TOTAL FINANCIAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS52  61
     
 Investments in associates and joint-ventures 1   1
 Deferred tax assets53  45
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 1,666  1,674
     
 Inventories168  195
 Trade accounts and notes receivable360  425
 Contract assets 79  63
 Other operating current assets 224  224
TOTAL OPERATING CURRENT ASSETS832 907
     
 Income tax receivable6  14
 Other financial current assets 24  17
 Cash and cash equivalents99  330
 Assets classified as held for sale2  76
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS963 1,344
     
TOTAL ASSETS 2,629  3,018

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

 (€ in million)June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
     
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES   
 Common stock (235,819,875 shares at June 30, 2021 with nominal value of 0.01 euro per share) 2   2
 Subordinated Perpetual Notes 500   500
 Additional paid-in capital & reserves84  126
 Cumulative translation adjustment (440)  (456)
Shareholders equity attributable to owners of the parent 146  173
 Non-controlling interests 0   0
TOTAL EQUITY 147  173
     
 Retirement benefits obligations287  325
 Provisions25  33
 Contract liabilities 2   2
 Other operating non-current liabilities 22  21
TOTAL OPERATING NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 336  381
     
 Borrowings 983  948
 Lease liabilities97  122
 Other non-current liabilities 1   -
 Deferred tax liabilities 18   15
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,435  1,466
     
 Retirement benefits obligations 31   30
 Provisions67  90
 Trade accounts and notes payable455  710
 Accrued employee expenses 116  142
 Contract liabilities 53  41
 Other current operating liabilities191  215
TOTAL OPERATING CURRENT LIABILITIES913  1,228
     
 Borrowings52  16
 Lease liabilities63  56
 Income tax payable18  21
 Other current financial liabilities1 2
 Liabilities classified as held for sale- 56
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,047  1,379
     
TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,482  2,845
     
TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES2,629  3,018

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

 Half year ended
June 30,
(€ in million)2021 2020
Net income (loss) (79)  (265)
Income (loss) from discontinuing activities (1)  (1)
Profit (loss) from continuing activities (78)  (264)
Summary adjustments to reconcile profit from continuing activities to cash generated from continuing operations   
Depreciation and amortization108 144
Impairment of assets - 75
Net changes in provisions (33) 4
Gain (loss) on asset disposals(29)  (4)
Interest (income) and expense61 40
Other items (including tax)13 7
Changes in working capital and other assets and liabilities (210)  (197)
Cash generated from continuing activities (168)  (195)
Interest paid on lease debt (7)  (10)
Interest paid (24)  (25)
Interest received - -
Income tax paid(9)  (1)
NET OPERATING CASH GENERATED FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES (I) (209) (230)
Acquisition of subsidiaries, associates and investments, net of cash acquired-  (2)
Proceeds from sale of investments, net of cash27 (1)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (PPE) (20)  (17)
Proceeds from sale of PPE and intangible assets2  -
Purchases of intangible assets including capitalization of development costs (24)  (39)
Cash collateral and security deposits granted to third parties (3)  (26)
Cash collateral and security deposits reimbursed by third parties8 -
NET INVESTING CASH USED IN CONTINUING ACTIVITIES (II) (10)  (84)
Increase of Capital -  -
Proceeds from borrowings35 394
Repayments of lease debt(36) (42)
Repayments of borrowings- (2)
Fees paid linked to the debt and capital operations (1)  (21)
Other(2) 4
NET FINANCING CASH USED IN CONTINUING ACTIVITIES (III)(4) 333
    
NET CASH FROM DISCONTINUED ACTIVITIES (IV)(16) (8)
    
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINING OF THE PERIOD330 65
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (I+II+III+IV) (239)  10
Exchange gains / (losses) on cash and cash equivalents8  (11)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD99 63


1 Free cash flow defined as: Adj. EBITDA – (net capex + restructuring cash expenses + change in pension reserves + change in working capital and other assets & liabilities + cash impact of other non-current result).

