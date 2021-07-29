YEP Announces Crowdfunding Round

Leawood, Kansas, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YEP, Inc., (“YEP”), an innovative sales and marketing company, announced today the launch of its Crowdfunding round on the Netcapital platform at https://netcapital.com/companies/yep . This round prices the Company’s shares of common stock at $0.65 with a goal to raise $1,070,000. The minimum investment is $99.45.

YEP will use the funds to: expand its UTOPIX™ CBD line of products featuring CBDBrainIQ™, and FLUX™ Drinkables through existing offices and partners; strategically invest in influencer marketing to scale the business and brands; and launch our CBDBrainIQ™ consumer product lines with clinically studied ingredients having higher dosable amounts of CBD for chronic pain & opioid addiction.

YEP’s Utopix™ CBD is a proprietary consumer and pet product line with Micelle nano technology for advanced absorption. The Utopix™ CBD Portfolio of products include: topical pain and inflammation relief creams; Broad Spectrum CBD beauty creams; Oral Dissolvable Tablet sublingual mint technology; premium oil tinctures; gourmet gummies; and CBDBrainIQ™ for focus, brain health, and cognitive performance.

YEP’s Chairman and CEO Jimmy Ezzell stated, “We’re excited about the next chapter of growth in our amazing journey. Now YEP Members and friends can be investors and shareholders of our company. We’re committed to bringing our company more value with products and services and this capital raise will help us grow globally and impact even more people’s lives.”

About YEP, Inc.

YEP is a global entrepreneurial community with sales channels in digital, education, small and B2B business services and tools. YEP has now expanded into the consumer health and wellness markets. We are committed to bringing science-based plant wellness to consumers around the world using the highest quality hemp ingredients and advanced absorption technologies including beverages and oral dissolvable tablets. YEP is bringing its proprietary Utopix™ CBD line into several domestic and international markets and partnerships.

Please see www.YEPInc.com

Forward-Looking Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this news release looking forward in time involve risks and uncertainties, including the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, product market trends, variations in the company’s cash flow, market acceptance risks, technical development risks, seasonality, and other risk factors.

###