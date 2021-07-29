The Kansas Venture Capital Ecosystem Review

Kansas, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newly released Kansas Venture Capital Ecosystem Review covers investment trends shaping the state’s venture ecosystem, spotlights opportunities as the COVID-19 crisis gives way to recovery, and reveals challenges for up-and-coming hotspots for entrepreneurs and innovation such as Kansas. This Kansas report comes just weeks following the release of their VC reports which detailed the Nebraska and Colorado venture capital ecosystems.



The investment data, collected from PitchBook, suggests that the Kansas startup ecosystem has rebounded since the pandemic year, with very strong activity in the first half of 2021.

With 21 deals culminating $99 million in total deal volume in 2020, Kansas closed out the year with a lower than average venture capital investment. However, 2021 has nearly matched the total deal volume of the pandemic year as there is already $92 million in deal value -- and we’re only halfway through the year. This makes 2021 on pace to significantly accelerate the Kansas VC ecosystem.



While early-stage activity in Kansas has been comparatively limited throughout the years, 7 of the 12 deals in 2021 have been from early-stage companies, proving that early-stage companies have had a strong showing in Kansas in the first half of this year.

The entrepreneurial ecosystem in Kansas is further accelerated by thier innovation-driven Universities:



Wichita State University

The Office of Tech Transfer and Commercialization (TTC) at Wichita State University has multiple resources for commercializing technologies and bringing ideas to life. TTC is solving real-world problems by meeting at the junction of academics and industry. Wichita State serves as Kansas' only urban-serving research university.

The University of Kansas

KU Center for Technology Commercialization is a campus affiliated organization designed to create economic development and job growth. It is designed to bring innovation into the marketplace through research, intellectual property protection, as well as business guidance.

Kansas State University

Kansas State University is a considerable supporter of innovation with multiple on campus organizations pushing these bounds. K-State Innovation Partners is an impressive organization with a goal to collaborate among universities, the community, and industry members to create economic development through the commercialization of various industries and technologies.

The Kansas VC ecosystem has been incentivized in recent years with the creation of the Kansas Angel Investor Tax Credit Program that’s run through the Kansas Department of Commerce. The program aims to increase funding of startup companies by offering lucrative tax credits for those who apply to the program and is meant to bridge the gap between startup companies who are unable to find funding with individuals looking to invest in Kansas.

###



Reporters: Please contact Emily Wilson (emily@innosphere.org) to request an emailed copy of the report.

Download and read the full report: https://innosphereventures.org/investors/

Attachments