The Kansas Venture Capital Ecosystem Review

Innosphere Ventures releases report on venture capital investment trends in Kansas

Kansas, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newly released Kansas Venture Capital Ecosystem Review covers investment trends shaping the state’s venture ecosystem, spotlights opportunities as the COVID-19 crisis gives way to recovery, and reveals challenges for up-and-coming hotspots for entrepreneurs and innovation such as Kansas. This Kansas report comes just weeks following the release of their VC reports which detailed the Nebraska and Colorado venture capital ecosystems.


The investment data, collected from PitchBook, suggests that the Kansas startup ecosystem has rebounded since the pandemic year, with very strong activity in the first half of 2021. 

With 21 deals culminating $99 million in total deal volume in 2020, Kansas closed out the year with a lower than average venture capital investment. However, 2021 has nearly matched the total deal volume of the pandemic year as there is already $92 million in deal value -- and we’re only halfway through the year. This makes 2021 on pace to significantly accelerate the Kansas VC ecosystem.


While early-stage activity in Kansas has been comparatively limited throughout the years, 7 of the 12 deals in 2021 have been from early-stage companies, proving that early-stage companies have had a strong showing in Kansas in the first half of this year.

The entrepreneurial ecosystem in Kansas is further accelerated by thier innovation-driven Universities:

Wichita State University
The Office of Tech Transfer and Commercialization (TTC) at Wichita State University has multiple resources for commercializing technologies and bringing ideas to life. TTC is solving real-world problems by meeting at the junction of academics and industry. Wichita State serves as Kansas' only urban-serving research university.

The University of Kansas
KU Center for Technology Commercialization is a campus affiliated organization designed to create economic development and job growth. It is designed to bring innovation into the marketplace through research, intellectual property protection, as well as business guidance.

Kansas State University
Kansas State University is a considerable supporter of innovation with multiple on campus organizations pushing these bounds. K-State Innovation Partners is an impressive organization with a goal to collaborate among universities, the community, and industry members to create economic development through the commercialization of various industries and  technologies.

The Kansas VC ecosystem has been incentivized in recent years with the creation of the Kansas Angel Investor Tax Credit Program that’s run through the Kansas Department of Commerce. The program aims to increase funding of startup companies by offering lucrative tax credits for those who apply to the program and is meant to bridge the gap between startup companies who are unable to find funding with individuals looking to invest in Kansas.

                Mike Freeman, CEO & General Partner of Innosphere Ventures Fund, a seed and series A venture capital fund leading investment rounds in B2B companies who are driving innovation in SaaS software, Cleantech and MedTech sectors.

Through active management, a proprietary deal flow, and a proven process for supporting early exit returns for limited partners, Innosphere Ventures Fund is positioned to invest in the most promising founders and high-tech companies in the Mid-America Mountain Plains Region.

                
            
            

