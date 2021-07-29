Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Announces Leadership Appointments in Pharmacy Services

Fort Myers, Fla, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has promoted two leaders within its Pharmacy Services department. Ray Bailey, BPharm, RPH has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Pharmacy Services and John Mills has been promoted to Vice President of Pharmacy Services.

Bailey will maintain and expand pharmaceutical and trade partnerships to support the statewide practice’s long-term growth initiatives for pharmacy services, including pharmacy operations and Rx to Go, its oral oncolytic specialty pharmacy. Bailey holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Georgia. An active member of several professional associations, he serves as an advisory board member for the Community Oncology Pharmacy Alliance (COPA) and the National Community Oncology Dispensing Association.

With daily oversight of all pharmacy services for Rx to Go, Mills actively supports pharmacy operations and future expansion activities. He joined FCS in 2019 as Director of Payer Relations and Business Strategy and was promoted to Senior Director of Pharmacy the following year.

FCS Chief Procurement Officer Paul Chadwick said, “Ray is a highly respected leader throughout the industry. Since joining FCS in 2009, he has been instrumental in developing our pharmacy area and ensuring our patients receive the medications and support they need.” He added,

“John has been influential in strengthening our payer relationships, which has enabled our in-house pharmacy to serve more patients, eliminating delays in treatment.”

