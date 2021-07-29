SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman Statement on GDP Report for Second Quarter of 2021

Washington, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman released the following statement after the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported increasing economic growth in the second fiscal quarter of 2021:

“Today’s numbers make clear that our nation is on the road to economic recovery and that America’s small businesses are helping to lead the way. After months of uncertainty, small businesses are rebuilding and gaining resiliency – thanks in large part to President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and the SBA’s swift and efficient delivery of emergency relief. As more people get vaccinated and main streets and marketplaces reopen, entrepreneurs and business owners are accessing the tools, capital, and opportunities they need to rebuild fully and safely and get our economy back on track. The Biden-Harris Administration has made it a top priority to support all small businesses as they adapt and expand, no matter which zip code they are in, because we understand that the entrepreneurial spirit can be found anywhere and everywhere in America. This focus on equity is helping to grow our economy, build back our communities, and create jobs.”

