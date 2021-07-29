Coding for Veterans to Provide Free Tuition for Afghan Interpreters

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coding for Veterans team is closely monitoring the situation that has been unfolding in Afghanistan related to the interpreters that our military forces relied on throughout our mission.



Jeff Musson, Executive Director, Coding for Veterans stated “The Coding for Veterans organization is pledging to cover the cost of retraining in our program for those interpreters who seek a career in Canada's tech sector after they have immigrated to Canada. We are doing this in the hope of providing a secure future for these interpreters and their families. We ask that the Federal Government act quickly to help the Afghan interpreters and their families to get out of harm's way and safely immigrated to Canada.”

Coding for Veterans has several CAF Veterans who served in Afghanistan in our program. Our students have shared stories related to the critical work that interpreters provided to our service men and women.

The Coding for Veterans board, executive team, and student body are ready to assist as this situation unfolds.

Coding for Veterans is a non-profit organization that helps Canada’s military veterans to retrain for jobs in Canada’s tech sector through a partnership with the University of Ottawa Professional Development Institute.